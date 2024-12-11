Crystal Palace Poised to Rival PSG, West Ham for £29M-Rated Standout

In November, Olympique Lyonnais faced a hefty financial penalty from the DNCG (Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion), putting the club under significant financial strain. Even so, a fire sale during the January transfer window isn’t guaranteed.

While Lyon must sell players to comply with the ruling, the club is determined to hold out for what they consider fair prices. With the added pressure of a potential relegation to Ligue 2, resolving these financial challenges has become critical.

Key players like Rayan Cherki and Malick Fofana could be on the move, possibly for less than their market value. Cherki’s two-year contract extension, signed in September, provides Lyon with some bargaining power, but a report from L’Équipe claims that a January transfer remains likely.

Cherki, who has long dreamed of joining Real Madrid, is also attracting interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, making his situation one to watch closely.

Crystal Palace will enter race for Rayan Cherki

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

According to The Sun, PSG and Dortmund are ready to battle Crystal Palace for Cherki’s signature.

The Athletic has reported that West Ham’s chief, Tim Steidten, has been keeping a close watch on Lyon’s playmaker. At the same time, TBR Football shared that Liverpool’s £17 million offer for the 21-year-old is likely to be turned down, as Lyon is holding out for £29 million.