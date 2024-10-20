Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner urges 'self-critical' stars to share pressure in bid to end winless run

Struggle: Oliver Glasner has yet to live up to the hype in his first full season in charge at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA Wire)

Oliver Glasner is worried that some of his Crystal Palace players have become too “self-critical”.

The struggling Eagles have yet to win a single Premier League game so far this season ahead of Monday night’s visit to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Palace have taken just three points from their opening seven matches of the campaign, and Glasner is concerned that some members of his squad have been carrying too much of the burden of responsibility for the club’s poor results.

“I honestly believe we have some players who put too much pressure on their shoulders at the moment,” Glasner admitted.

“Marc [Guehi] is not responsible for every goal we concede, but sometimes he feels responsible for everything in our defence. He does excellently.

“It’s not him alone. Sometimes when Ebs [Eberechi Eze] misses a chance, he feels responsible that we don’t score a goal. But others [also] miss chances. It’s always about the team.”

Glasner continued: “We have many self-critical players who put it on their shoulders. That’s positive, but we all know if it’s too much it can go in the wrong direction and this is what I feel now.

“I feel they need this support from the team and the staff, that we spread this pressure [across] all our shoulders and then we can carry the weight and win the game.”

Meanwhile, Glasner revealed that defenders Chadi Riad and Chris Richards are expected to return after the November international break. Riad has been out since August with a knee injury, while Richards has missed Palace’s last two games owing to a hamstring problem.

“Chris is now working on the pitch with his rehab — he’s getting closer,” Glasner said. “I don’t expect them to play before the next international break in November. It was not so serious, but on a bad spot of the muscle [for Riad]. We have to be very careful that we don't get a re-injury.”