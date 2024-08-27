Crystal Palace move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah in £30m deal

Eddie Nketiah would be one of the highest earners at Crystal Palace. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are confident of completing a deal worth up to £30m for Eddie Nketiah after holding more talks with Arsenal over the England striker. Nketiah had looked set to join Nottingham Forest last week after they agreed a fee but that move collapsed over personal terms.

Palace are long-term suitors of the 25-year-old and acted after a second defeat of the season, against West Ham, on Saturday.

It is understood they have agreed terms with Nketiah that would make him one of their highest earners, with Arsenal expected to accept their offer of £25m with a further £5m in bonuses. Mikel Arteta is believed to have sanctioned his departure despite concerns over a groin injury that ruled Gabriel Jesus out of their win over Aston Villa on Saturday. The Brazilian had a scan over the weekend, although it is not known for how long he will be sidelined.

Arsenal are expected to confirm the arrival of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, and Fábio Vieira is likely to join Porto on loan for the season. Arteta hinted last week they could be active in the final days of the transfer window.

“We have to because anything can happen both ways,” he said. “You have to be ready, especially in the last week. You have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come, for many different reasons and we are prepared.”

There is interest in the Spain forward Nico Williams, who has a £48m release clause but is believed to be reluctant to leave Athletic Bilbao in this window. Arsenal have also been linked with Sporting’s Sweden forward Viktor Gyökeres, who would provide more direct competition with Kai Havertz for the central striker’s role.

Palace are also understood to have registered an interest in Jakub Kiwior, with Arsenal deciding whether to sell the Poland defender or loan him. He also has interest from Bologna, from whom Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

Palace are continuing talks with Newcastle over Marc Guéhi and have been lining up potential replacementsThey had a £14m bid for Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix rejected last week and are expected to return with an improved offer for the French defender, but have been frustrated in their pursuit of Benfica’s Tomás Araújo.

Palace are also interested in Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou, who is the subject of a loan bid from Atalanta. Odsonne Édouard, who joined Palace from Celtic on deadline day in 2021, could be allowed to leave if Nketiah signs.