Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira hails Bournemouth win and reveals secret behind two set-piece goals

(Getty Images)

Patrick Vieira insists he never doubted the quality of his young squad after Crystal Palace got back to winning ways against Bournemouth.

Vieira also revealed the secret role Palace goalkeeper coach Dean Kiely had in their two set-piece goals at the Vitality Stadium.

Palace responded to their 3-0 home defeat against Fulham on Boxing Day to finish 2022 on a high with victory against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

Vieira described the Fulham defeat as “one of the worst days” of his time in charge at Selhurst Park but, speaking after the Bournemouth win, the Palace manager said: “It was a relief for the people who doubted us, the team and the players.

“I always said I knew my players, I know how well they can play. Today was a good performance.

“It is important for me and everyone at the football club to trust the players we have.

“Especially when you have a young group of players, and players who are new in the Premier League, there will be some ups and downs.

“I didn’t believe we had a worse team after Fulham, and I don’t believe we are the best team [after] today.

“I invite everyone to be more consistent and to try and control their emotions.”

Both Palace goals against Bournemouth were created by Michael Olise corners, as Jordan Ayew and then Eberechi Eze scored in the first half.

Vieira said: “We have a team around the team who come up with some ideas for set-pieces. Deano, our goalkeeper coach, came with those two ideas and it worked today.”