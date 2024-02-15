Roy Hodgson taken to hospital as Crystal Palace face decision over manager's future

Roy Hodgson has managed Palace over two stints and a total of 200 games - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was taken to hospital on the advice of club medical staff this morning – although he is now understood to have made a recovery and is speaking to friends and doctors.

The club are hopeful that Hodgson, 76, will go home on Thursday, pending medical advice and he is said to be in good spirits. Hodgson was able to walk unaided and was speaking to doctors. He will undergo further tests. The club chairman Steve Parish accompanied him to hospital.

Hodgson will not be in charge for the game against Everton on Monday which is likely to be taken by his assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington. As the second Premier League game he has missed this season through illness, it now looks like any succession plans Palace might have in place will have to be accelerated.

It is becoming clear that Hodgson can likely no longer carry on, having previously fallen ill in the week before the away fixture against Aston Villa in September. The rigours of Premier League management, as well as the advancing years, however, would appear to be taking their toll on a man who has served almost half a century as a coach. The job is ever more demanding with the match calendar, the travel, training and preparation and other huge demands on the manager’s time.

Palace have a range of options at their disposal with the former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner the leading option as Telegraph Sport reported last week. The much-admired Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui has also been under consideration but Glasner remains the favourite. Palace are looking at a coach who has extensive experience.

Hodgson was scheduled to hold a press conference at 1.30pm on Thursday. He has been under pressure and has admitted he is going through the “toughest period” of his managerial career with Palace 15th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone.

He took charge of his 200th match as Palace manager last Monday with his side losing 3-1 at home to Chelsea. That could well now be his last match in what is his second spell in charge of the club he grew up supporting.

Hodgson led Palace to 11th last season, having signed a short-term deal to succeed Patrick Vieira for the final 10 league games. The former England manager then agreed to take charge of this campaign.

Palace have been extremely reluctant to sack Hodgson and had hoped to get through to the end of the season, and the end of his current contract, before making a change.

However a run of two wins in just 15 games since the start of November, including an FA Cup exit at Everton, has led to fears that Palace might be dragged into the relegation fight.

Glasner, a 49-year-old Austrian, is highly regarded after his two years at Eintracht Frankfurt, leading them to a Europa League triumph against Rangers in the final in Seville and also reaching a domestic cup final. Frankfurt beat West Ham United in the semi-finals. Before that he was at Wolfsburg and spent six years in Austria with SV Ried and LASK. Lopetegui has already managed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League as well as Real Madrid and the Spain national team among others.

Palace are expected to be without captain Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise for the game against Everton.