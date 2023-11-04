Crystal Palace inflict record sixth successive home Premier League defeat on Burnley

Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez look dejected as Burnley slide to a record sixth-successive home defeat in the top flight - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Vincent Kompany opened the season with a home defeat by his former club Manchester City which, he said at the time, had to represent the worst performance in the campaign for his newly-promoted side.

The weeks since have, sadly for Burnley, proved otherwise, with a loss to Crystal Palace inflicting a sixth successive defeat on his side at Turf Moor, the first time in top-flight football history that a team has opened a campaign with such a feeble home run.

The home crowd, which has not seen their team win – or even avoid defeat – at home for 180 days, dating back to early May, are certainly beginning to voice their disquiet, as a barrage of boos testified at full time.

But upcoming home fixtures with West Ham and Sheffield United suddenly have the look of “must win” games before the Christmas period is even upon him.

Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates putting Crystal Palace ahead - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

“It’s tough because you want to call out the facts, which are a mistake cost us the game, but at the same time you don’t want players to lose their confidence,” said Kompany.

“We could have said before the season started that we would be stretched to our maximum in every phase so mistakes have to be minimal or we could be punished by every team.

“It’s the way to learn for us at the moment – you put your hand on the fire, burn yourself and learn you can’t put your hand on the fire again. That’s the process at the moment.”

The fact that the two goals conceded in defeat number six were entirely self-inflicted must have come as a particular concern for the first-year Premier League manager.

The Palace opener on 22 minutes, just their second first-half goal of the season, undid a decent opening from Kompany’s side but underlined the individual errors which have plagued Burnley’s season.

Defender Jordan Beyer was caught dawdling on the ball by Jordan Ayew and compounded his error, slipping over as the winger sped past him to the by-line.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson gives his players the thumbs up at Turf Moor - Reuters/Craig Brough

With Burnley’s defence out of position, Ayew delivered the perfect cross for Schlupp to bundle the ball over the line from point-blank range.

The second goal after 94 minutes again came from a Burnley mistake as Dara O’Shea aimlessly punted upfield, Naouirou Ahamada headed forward for Eberechi Eze who picked out an unmarked Tyrick Mitchell to convert.

Sam Johnstone saved well in quick succession from a Josh Brownhill shot and Jay Rodriguez header around 80 minutes, but the greatest concern for winning manager Roy Hodgson arguably came after the half-time whistle when referee Peter Bankes booked Ayew and Marc Guehi for arguing about an earlier Burnley free-kick.

“I only got informed about it as they were about to go back out for the second half and I was angry about it,” said Hodgson. “The fact is they know he is entitled, if he wants to, to give a yellow card so they can’t say they didn’t know.

“We can’t run the risk, with the depth our squad, of losing players for an accumulation of yellow cards, just because they want to make a point to the referee.”