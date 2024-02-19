Crystal Palace hire Oliver Glasner as new manager

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has been appointed the new manager of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles confirmed the departure of Roy Hodgson ahead of Monday’s game with Everton, following a poor run of results.

Glasner has signed a deal at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2025/2026 season. Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will lead Palace at Goodison Park tonight, before Glasner officially takes charge.

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager,” Glasner said.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

Hodgson was parachuted in last season to replace Patrick Vieira and was surprisingly given the reins for the 2023-24 campaign, but was left on the verge of being sacked after heavy defeats to Arsenal and Brighton, followed by the recent late home loss to Chelsea.

On Monday, Hodgson stepped down having received treatment in hospital after being taken ill in Friday’s training session before the match.

Glasner, 49, spent his entire playing career with Austrian club SV Ried, which he later managed. He experienced success during spells in charge of LASK, Wolfsburg and Eintracht, the latter of which he led to Europa League glory in 2022.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”