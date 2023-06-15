Crystal Palace fixtures for Premier League 2023-24: Sheffield United first before festive Brighton games

Crystal Palace kick off the new Premier League season away at newly-promoted Sheffield United.

The Eagles finished the season in fine fashion after Roy Hodgson returned to the dugout, winning five of 10 games in charge to steer the club away from relegation danger and into 11th for their best finish in five seasons.

It remains to be seen if Hodgson will be in the dugout as Palace kick off the season with what looks like a relatively favrouable run.

Their first London derby of the season sees them take on Arsenal at Selhurst Park in August, while their rivalry with Brighton is reignited just two days before Christmas with a trip to the south coast and the return to kick-off the New Year.

The traditional festive period will also see Palace take on Chelsea and Brentford, with the season concluding at home to Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

05/12/2023 - 20:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

30/01/2024 - 20:00 - Sheffield United (h)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Aston Villa (h)