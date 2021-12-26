Crystal Palace rue ‘rollercoaster’ to Spurs game as two more fixtures tumble

Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Crystal Palace’s preparations for the Boxing Day trip to Tottenham descended into chaos with their manager Patrick Vieira testing positive for Covid-19 while they were denied a last-minute request by the Premier League to postpone the fixture.

Osian Roberts, the assistant manager, took the team for the 3-0 defeat and, despite his efforts to play down the disruption, it was plain that the situation was far from ideal. Vieira is the second Premier League manager to test positive for the virus in the last few days with Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard also now in isolation.

Palace did not specify how many players were affected by Covid but they were worried that, as Vieira was positive, there was the potential for him to have infected many of the squad as a close contact. As such, they felt that the outbreak was still unfolding and after ordering the players to stay at home on Saturday night, rather than meet up at the team hotel as usual, they became the latest club to demand a postponement.

The league’s board, however, denied the request after meeting on Sunday morning, feeling the club had sufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture. Although Palace only named seven substitutes – rather than the permitted nine – it appeared that they were missing only seven senior players.

There was confusion among fans after reports that the game was set to be postponed and Palace only confirmed in a tweet at 11.34am on Sunday morning that it would go ahead as scheduled at 3pm.

“We met this morning at the hotel to prepare,” Roberts said. “Most of the time we would do that the previous evening but it’s difficult to do that these days with the situation as it is and so much uncertainty.

“I don’t know exactly how many were out with Covid – some were returning with Covid, we had injuries and so on. We’re professional. We have to adapt and adjust, sometimes at short notice. It’s something that we have to live with. I’m sure that there’ll be other rollercoaster weeks in the future.”

The Palace confusion emerged on the day that the Premier League agreed to postpone Leeds’ game against Aston Villa on Tuesday along with Arsenal’s match against Wolves because of rising Covid cases.

“Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa,” the league said in a statement. “The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

Leeds explained: “Whilst there have been no new Covid cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are not yet out of isolation.”

On the Arsenal postponement, the Premier League said: “The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.

“The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”