Crystal Palace eye tricky loan move for Russia-based striker Jhon Cordoba

Crystal Palace are interested in a loan move for Krasnodar striker Jhon Cordoba.

Nottingham Forest are also keen on the 30-year-old, who is considered one of the best forwards on the loan market.

Cordoba, a two-time Colombia international, has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 20 domestic matches in Russia this season. An option to buy is likely to be included in any deal.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma recommended his compatriot to Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman.

Palace have both Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta available but are open to signing a new striker should Mateta leave.

Jhon Cordoba is available on loan this month (Getty Images)

Mateta has struggled for gametime this season until knee injury took Edouard out of the team in December. But the ex-Celtic striker has now returned and could make his first start in over a month when Palace play Everton in their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday.

Everton and several other Premier League clubs are interested in Cordoba, but any deal is complicated by the need to complete a transaction with a Russian club.

Cordoba joined Krasnodar from Hertha Berlin seven months before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Russia has since been exiled from the European football community.

Chelsea notably failed to work through the regulations to sign former Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan last season. But Real Sociedad found a way to sign the 20-year-old Russia international and bring him to Spain this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Cordoba can move to the Premier League, which remains his preference over any other European league.