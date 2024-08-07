Crystal Palace eye surprise Wilfried Zaha return

Wilfried Zaha joined Galatasaray last summer - Getty Images/Abdulhamid Hosbas

Former Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha may now return for a third spell at the club – this time on loan from Galatasaray, who have agreed he can seek a move away.

The 31-year-old left Palace last summer for the Turkish club as a free agent on a lucrative deal and, 12 months on, both parties have agreed that he can seek new options this summer, with the Premier League a likely destination. Zaha’s large salary is a consideration for Galatasaray who are seeking a loan fee of around £9 million to cover some of the cost of the player’s wages.

Nevertheless, Zaha’s Premier League-ready status, and a proven record in the division have made him an attractive option and Palace are among those who would be prepared to pay the fee. Zaha played 42 games in all competitions for Galatasaray last season, including 30 in the league and nine in the Champions League and Europa League.

But by the end of the season he was no longer a starter for manager Okan Buruk, who chose to use Zaha off the bench in what became a close race for the title that ended in Galatasaray being crowned champions again.

Wilfried Zaha left Palace to join Galatasaray as a free agent - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Earlier in the season Zaha scored the first in Galatasaray’s historic Champions League win at Old Trafford in October over Manchester United, a club he joined 10 years previously only to last less than a year there.

Palace’s leading young stars have been targeted this summer by wealthy rivals after a blistering end to the season propelled them to a tenth-place finish. Bayern Munich have signed Michael Olise; Newcastle United want defender Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze is also sought after. The club are looking at Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah in defence and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix, who has played for manager Oliver Glasner in the past.

Zaha is very well regarded by Palace chairman Steve Parish and director of football Dougie Freedman and was consistently Palace’s outstanding player before his departure in the club’s record run of consecutive top-flight seasons, that now stands at 12.

The Ivory Coast international made his first team debut for Palace as a 17-year-old in March 2010. He would be Sir Alex Ferguson’s last-ever United signing in January 2013. Zaha remained on loan at Palace for the rest of that season, officially joining United after the Scot left in June 2013. Under Ferguson’s successor, David Moyes, Zaha would play just four games.

He returned to Palace the next summer, first on loan for a season and then on a permanent deal in January 2015, staying for another eight-and-a-half years until his departure as a free agent last season.