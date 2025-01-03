Crystal Palace concerned over Adam Wharton as injury return delayed

Injured: Adam Wharton (John Walton/PA Wire)

Adam Wharton is still feeling pain in his hip and groin despite surgery, with the discomfort forcing him out of Crystal Palace training.

Palace remain in the dark over when their star midfielder will return, but it will not come before the trip to West Ham on January 18.

Wharton suffered the underlying injury while on England duty at Euro 2024 and played through the pain until late October, when the club finally decided to let him undergo surgery.

He has since missed 11 matches, with his return to the squad hampered by a complicated recovery in which pain continues to plague him.

“For all of us it’s unsatisfying that it takes longer and longer and longer, and we are trying to find solutions,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner explained.

“To be honest, at the moment, we didn’t find the right ones — that’s why it takes longer and longer.

“Like always, if you have problems in the hip area, it’s a very complex area. You have many muscles. You have the groin, you have the pubis, and it’s not always just one part.

“We expected after surgery the pain and the problems would be gone — they were not. Then we had another issue. We thought, okay, we’ll treat it that way and thought the problems are gone, and we got the response [that] it’s not gone.”

Glasner added: “Now we have to deal with these issues, and of course we all hope and are doing our best that we get him back quite early, but again, it is not satisfying how it is going for all of us. He can’t train at the moment.”

Palace are planning to sign two players in January, and Glasner says the club are clear over which targets they will pursue.

“We are looking for Crystal Palace players,” he said. “Be clear: we won’t sign Marcus Rashford, because we can’t.

“We are looking for players who fit into our system, with their character and personality. And into our structure — so we don’t sign a 35-year-old player just to have a new player.

“We’ve already found our targets. Now it’s just: get the deals done.”