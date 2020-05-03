Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish - 'Nobody wins if the Premier League receives less money'

Crystal Palace's co-chairman Steve Parish - AFP

Steve Parish, the Crystal Palace chairman, has warned that failing to restart the Premier League campaign would strike a severe financial blow to the public purse and the sport as a whole.

Parish is backing the league’s Project Restart, saying the top flight can help to shape a “new normal” for workplaces and also provide a much-needed boost for the mental health of the nation.

There is a rift between Premier League clubs over Project Restart, with concerns that teams in the bottom six will try to block the completion of the season over their opposition to playing the remaining matches in neutral venues.

Parish said he wanted to complete the season for “reasons of sporting integrity” but also warned that “nobody wins” if the league receives less money. It was argued during Friday’s Premier League meeting that the only way to avoid a potentially enormous rebate to broadcasters was to play out the campaign at neutral venues.

“Isn’t it all just about the money? Well, not entirely,” said Parish. “I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity. I want to crown Liverpool champions and give every other club a fair crack at the best league position they can achieve.

“I certainly don’t want to have difficult conversations about curtailing, voiding and points per game. The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years.

“But, yes, it is partly about the money. And we should all care about the money. I’ll tell you why. Nobody wins if the Premier League receives less money. Nobody. We are already facing losses no one can quantify — and if we don’t finish the season we are entering uncharted waters.

“Football is one of the most efficient tax-generating industries in Britain: we pay the players a lot but 50 per cent goes straight back into the public purse. Overall we pay about £3.3 billion in tax every year and it is the Premier League that largely funds the whole football pyramid.”

Parish said the proposals for training and travel would make Premier League football considerably safer than, for example, travelling to the supermarket. He added that football could provide people with “some small relief” from the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis.

“I believe that just as Formula One is often the precursor to developments that become standard in general road vehicles, so Premier League football with its physical science, medical infrastructures and resources for looking after its people, can begin to define how the ‘new normal’ might look for a lot of working environments,” he said in an article on the Palace website.

“Not only that, in our country and beyond, people need to find ways to move forward mentally, to experience some small relief from the worries of this crisis. In my view a story here and a conversation there about the game last night will not trivialise loss or suffering but offer a tiny respite from it for many people.

"Football is meaningless — but it is magnificently meaningless. It has the power to lighten lives; why not see if we can use that power again?”