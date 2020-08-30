Spurs confirm Matt Doherty signing after agreeing £14.7m fee with Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolves and and joins the club on a £14.7m deal after agreeing personal terms with the Republic of Ireland right-back.

Doherty has been with Wolves since 2010, having signed from Bohemians as a teenager, and became a key part of the club’s rise under Nuno Espírito Santo, making his departure from Molinuex something of a surprise. However, it is believed he pushed for the move to north London, having recently changed representation to the super-agent Jorge Mendes, and has become José Mourinho’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart.

“I’m so excited to get going. It’s one of the most exciting days of my career so far,” Doherty told the Spurs website. “My time at Wolves was fantastic. I haven’t got a bad word to say about the club. But coming here, it just feels like it’s going to take my game and my career to the next level.

Spurs have already sold the right-back Kyle Walker-Peters and told Serge Aurier he can leave the club. The 27-year-old is wanted by Milan.

Crystal Palace have strengthened their attack by signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers in a deal that could rise to £19.5m. Eze, who scored 14 goals in the Championship last season, has joined Roy Hodgson’s side on a five-year deal after Palace fended off interest from Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, West Brom and West Ham.

Palace have tracked the 22-year-old forward’s progress heavily over the past 12 months and have long been favourites to sign him. They were not put off after having a £12m bid rejected this month. Palace were determined not to walk away and have met QPR’s demands for an initial £16m plus add-ons.

QPR, who have a 20% sell-on clause, did not want to let Eze go on the cheap. Eze, at his best as a No 10, is one of the best young talents in England. Slaven Bilic wanted to bring him to West Brom following their promotion and David Moyes, West Ham’s manager, made clear his interest when he met Eze’s representatives.

However it is understood West Brom and West Ham never made a serious approach to QPR. West Ham do not have a big budget this summer and the priority for Moyes is improving his back four.

That left Palace as favourites. Eze is their most expensive signing since Hodgson’s appointment in 2017 and a sign of their determination to rejuvenate their squad. Palace have already brought in the exciting 19-year-old right-back Nathan Ferguson after his departure from West Brom.

However Wilfried Zaha remains determined to leave Palace. The 27-year-old winger, who has attracted interest from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Monaco in the past, wants to play at a higher level.

West Brom are considering trying to sign Watford’s Troy Deeney on loan. The striker could be available following Watford’s relegation. Deeney scored 10 goals last season and would provide West Brom with Premier League experience. However it remains to be seen whether Bilic, whose focus is on younger players, will push ahead with a move for the 32-year-old Watford captain.

West Ham have confirmed Roberto has joined Real Valladolid on a free. The Spanish goalkeeper struggled after moving to the London Stadium last summer and has returned to Spain.

Brighton have sold the midfielder Aaron Mooy to the Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.