Crystal Palace burst Bournemouth's Hollywood bubble

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - Warren Little/Getty Images

New year, new owners but another relegation battle looms for Bournemouth in 2023.

Before kick-off there was the surreal sight of actor and new co-owner of Bournemouth Michael B Jordan taking to the field alongside Bill Foley to salute a drenched home support as Viva Las Vegas rang out over the public address system.

Bournemouth co-owner Michael B Jordan greets Bill Foleyon the pitch ahead of the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth - Zac Goodwin/PA

For all the fanfare around the club’s takeover, on the pitch, things are not looking so glamorous and not even the pre-match pyrotechnics show could brighten up a dreary afternoon in Dorset.

With this defeat, Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven in the league and the initial good form that Gary O’Neil enjoyed when appointed as interim manager has since deserted him.

Both Palace goals came from poorly defended corners in the first half to leave Bournemouth just three points above the relegation zone with a trip to Old Trafford their next fixture.

Palace started strongly with Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha all causing plenty of problems for Bournemouth in the driving rain.

When they took the lead, it was incredibly simple. Olise swung in a corner from the left and, despite Bournemouth picking three central defenders, Jordan Ayew rose unmarked to head it in from six yards out.

Jordan Ayew scores - Warren Little/Getty Images

O’Neil’s side hadn’t created anything but did have appeals for a penalty waved away when Kieffer Moore went down under a challenge from Cheick Doucoure on the left edge of the penalty area.

Foley insisted this week that Bournemouth “will not be relegated”. They will unless they learn how to defend set-pieces as Palace doubled their advantage from another simple corner.

This time, Olise pulled his delivery low to the edge of the box where Eze was waiting to score first time into the left corner of the goal.

Bournemouth did respond at the start of the second half. Siriki Dembele found Dominic Solanke and his powerful shot was beaten away by Vincente Guaita with Moore unable to direct his header on target from the rebound.

The resurgence didn’t amount to much and The Eagles ought to have extended their lead eight minutes from time when Jean-Philippe Mateta who wastefully over from ten yards out.

Boos rang out at the final whistle. Bournemouth’s owners might be wishing they had stayed in Las Vegas to see in the new year.