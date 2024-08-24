Crystal Palace ball boy left injured after LED screen collapses in West Ham celebrations

A Crystal Palace ball boy was left upset after West Ham fans piled over the advertising hoardings in celebration - Reuters/Jaimi Joy

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek acted quickly to save a stricken Crystal Palace ball boy from a potentially dangerous injury in his side’s Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

After scoring Julen Lopetegui’s opening goal after the hour, the Czech Republic international sprinted towards the away end to join West Ham fans in celebration.

But as fans rushed towards the front of the stand to meet him the LED advertising board gave way, prompting a crush of bodies to fall onto the young ball boy who had been seated in front of it.

Instantly, Soucek and other concerned West Ham players diverted their attention to aid the young boy, who was clearly in shock and upset by the injury, pulling him clear of the crush.

Soucek, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, Emerson and others all directed him to safety before handing over the responsibility to the stewards as medical staff rushed across the pitch to offer their assistance.

Television replays showed Soucek’s quick thinking to avert a potentially difficult situation as he grabbed the ball boy and pulled him from the pile on.

The ball boy was then led away, able to walk, although he appeared to be in a state of shock.

No supporters appeared to be injured and there was no suggestion of any untoward actions on their part which had caused the hoarding to collapse under their collective weight.

After losing their opening game at home to Aston Villa on the opening weekend, West Ham sealed their first win under their new boss after Bowen gained a second late on. The result leaves Palace winless from their opening two matches after a 2-1 defeat to London rivals Brentford.

