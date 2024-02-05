Crystal Palace assessing major triple injury blow as Roy Hodgson pressure mounts

Setback: Michael Olise was forced off just minutes after coming on against Brighton (PA)

Crystal Palace will assess injuries to Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this week, as pressure continues to grow on manager Roy Hodgson.

Palace suffered fresh injury setbacks in Saturday’s woeful 4-1 defeat by rivals Brighton.

England defender Guehi was forced off with a knee injury in the first half at the Amex Stadium and Olise later pulled up with a recurrence of his hamstring issue just minutes after he had come off the bench at half-time.

Midfielder Eze, meanwhile, missed the game altogether with his own hamstring problem.

Injuries to Olise, Eze and Guehi have only added to Palace’s problems ahead of a crucial run of games coming up against Chelsea, Everton and Burnley.

The struggling Eagles currently sit just five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League and Hodgson is under increased pressure.

The ex-England boss defended his handling of Olise, who also had to be substituted against Sheffield United last week but was deemed fit enough to feature at the Amex.

“They [the Palace medical staff] told me and he told me that he was fine to be on the bench,” said Hodgson.

“Unfortunately, because I don’t have a crystal ball and I don’t have hindsight, I wasn’t to know that was going to lead to him getting a reoccurrence of his injury.

“We were hoping to build with Eze and Olise back. All of a sudden, that’s been turned on its head.”