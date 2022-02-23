Crystal Palace aiming to avoid more costly late slip-ups in Roy Hodgson reunion against Watford

(PA)

There is plenty of familiarity in the air as Crystal Palace prepare to face Watford tonight.

The Eagles go up against Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road, a first reunion with their former boss since his summer departure from Selhurst Park.

But Patrick Vieira will have his attention on shaking off a more unwelcome presence - the need for Palace to once again bounce back from late disappointment.

Chelsea’s last-minute winner on Saturday left Palace empty-handed and they are yet to win any of their six Premier League matches since the turn of the year.

Hakim Ziyech’s strike can be added to a list of sucker-punches that already contained a 94th-minute winner from Leeds’ Raphinha and an equaliser from Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in the 95th minute.

On top of that, Palace have twice been held to derby draws this season after Brighton levelled in the dying minutes. Such late, late shows continue to haunt the Eagles.

There has been plenty of improvement on the stylistic front under Vieira, with players such as Michael Olise and Conor Gallagher giving a vibrant feel to this Palace side.

Performances have perhaps not matched results at times this season, and the trip to Watford could prove to be a crucial indicator for what follows in the next few months.

Victory would steady the ship and put the security of mid-table back in focus, but defeat would leave Palace just five points clear of the relegation zone with many of the teams below them possessing games in hand.

Watford boss Roy Hodgson faces his first reunion with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night (PA)

Palace fans will not be fearing a relegation battle as it stands, but should Hodgson get one over his former side, Vieira may reflect on a series of late slip-ups with even more regret.

“When we’re looking at all the games since the beginning of the season, the way we concede goals in the late moments of a game or the mistakes that we make, it is frustrating,” Vieira said.

“We need to improve the way that we manage difficult periods in the game. It’s about us playing good football yes, but then we’re not winning matches.

“We have to be more ruthless and aggressive, to defend and to score that goal. That is the mentality we need to change if we want to go forward and win football matches.”