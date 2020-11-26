Crystal Palace to provide 5,000 meals for vulnerable people before Christmas

(Crystal Palace FC)

Crystal Palace have committed to providing 5,000 meals for vulnerable people in south London before Christmas.

The Eagles are re-opening "The Palace Kitchen", which saw them provide 1,500 meals earlier in the pandemic, throughout December.

Palace themselves will cover the costs with club chefs preparing the meals which, through liaison with Croydon Council, will go to those most in need in the local area. Starting from next week, the club will helping to feed those in emergency housing as well as the elderly, families and homeless people.

“As we navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and in the run up to Christmas, we are committed to making life a little easier for as many people as possible," said chairman Steve Parish.

“This is a cause close to our hearts, having previously partnered with our local food bank as well as homeless charity Crisis in recent years. With more than 16,500 Palace Kitchen meals delivered during the first lockdown we are aiming to deliver meals to as many people as we can between now and the new year.

“It is a project that the whole club is getting behind – from the shareholders, to the players, staff, commercial partners – and I’m sure our supporters will also be keen to contribute, as they always do for such good causes, which will enable us to help more people in need, for longer.”

Crystal Palace are encouraging supporters to donate if possible and help extend the scheme beyond December and through the winter. Anyone willing to make a donation can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/palacekitchen.