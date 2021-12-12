Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton: Conor Gallagher nets twice to earn Eagles reprieve and heap pressure on Benitez

(PA)

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways courtesy of a Conor Gallagher brace on Sunday, in a 3-1 victory over Everton.

Rafa Benitez’s fortunes as Toffees manager took a fresh downturn after a defensive error allowed the Chelsea loanee to open the scoring just before half-time, before a James Tomkins finish from a corner.

Gallagher then wrapped up the points late on after Everton fought back into the game, Salomon Rondon netting with 20 minutes to go.

The result lifted Palace above Everton in the Premier League as they moved to 12th. It also heaped pressure back on under-fire Benitez, who had earned some respite when Everton came from behind to beat Arsenal on Monday, but whose side have now won only one of their last 10 matches.

Gallagher’s opening goal came after an errant back pass from Everton’s Demarai Gray was intercepted by Jordan Ayew, who then passed from the left into Gallagher’s path for a polished finish.

Everton’s defence allowed Will Hughes’ 62nd-minute corner to evade them and find Tomkins unmarked at the far-post, where the Palace defender had ample time to recover from an initial poor first touch to stab home and double the lead.

There was a further sign of potential discord at Everton when Brazilian striker Richarlison provided a petulant response to being substituted, but it was his replacement who reduced the deficit in the 70th minute to offer the possibility of a comeback.

Rondon set up a shot for Abdoulaye Doucoure and then reacted quickest when the Frenchman’s effort was blocked, sliding home the rebound.

Five minutes later Everton went close to an equaliser when Rondon passed back for Andros Townsend, after a storming run down the right from Ben Godfrey, but the effort was blocked. Substitute Anthony Gordon was free on goal in the 85th minute but his shot was saved by Vicente Guaita.

Gallagher then ensured the win as he took the ball from Seamus Coleman and then struck home a superb effort to underline his promise.

“This game was massive for us after losing the last three," said Gallagher. "The performance was brilliant and three points unreal.

“I felt we've been unlucky in our last games and today we just wanted to give a good performance. The feeling when that last goal went in was incredible."

The result ended a run of four games without a win for Palace, and 13 matches without success against Everton, to halt a streak of recent losses to Aston Villa, Leeds and Manchester United.

“It was really good team performance, we played with some confidence,” added manager Patrick Vieira.

“We went through a difficult period later in the game and we were under pressure but we stuck together. We can take a lot of courage from this.”

Additional reporting by Reuters.

