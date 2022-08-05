Crystal Palace 2022-23 season preview: More signings needed but Eagles can continue Patrick Vieira progress

Patrick Vieira took a Crystal Palace group including just 10 senior players on the pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia, with others either not fit or falling foul of the countries’ entry requirements.

Conor Gallagher’s return to Chelsea is a blow, but an expected one, and has not diminished the positivity brought by Vieira’s first campaign in charge.

Palace enjoyed great strides forward under the Arsenal legend last term, playing with renewed attacking verve after the Roy Hodgson era and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals with exciting young talents including Michael Olise at the forefront.

Can they contine that progress in the Premier League in 2022-23? Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia takes a look.

How have they done in the window?

Gallagher aside, the Eagles have kept the rest of their young stars. Malcolm Ebiowei and Sam Johnstone have arrived on frees, Chris Richards comes in from Bayern Munich and the headline addition is midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens.

(Getty Images)

Tactic to look out for

Eberechi Eze made his breakthrough as a sparkling winger but the former QPR man is expected to be deployed in a more central attacking midfield role this term, in part to fill the void left by Gallagher’s departure. “I just want to play so I think it could be that role and if it is I’m happy to do it,” he says.

Breakthrough star?

Palace have not missed out on targets in the transfer market of late and Doucoure arrives with a huge reputation in France, earning comparisons to N’Golo Kante, and a brilliant chant that will quickly make him a Selhurst favourite.

Is the manager under pressure?

Not a chance. In fact, should the Eagles improve again, Steve Parish’s biggest concern could be interest from elsewhere.

(Getty Images)

Success would be?

Not as easy to gauge as some clubs because so much of last term’s progress was about style of play more than points. Tempting to say top-half but do fans really care about finishing 10th vs 11th or 12th?

A real push for a European place would be another huge step forward, while another cup run would not go amis either.

Story continues

Failure would be?

The nightmare would be getting dragged into a relegation scrap but there seems little chance of that at this stage. Anything less than an improvement upon last season’s league position would be disappointing.

Player of the year will be?

Marc Guehi had a brilliant first season at Selhurst Park last term, earning England recognition, and he’s poised to kick on again, possibly with a trip to the World Cup.