Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham: Soucek and Bowen get Lopetegui off the mark

West Ham were perhaps a little unfortunate to lose at home to Aston Villa last weekend, but Lady Luck was on their side at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace squandered several opportunities to establish a first-half lead.

Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard both failed to find the net with only Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to beat, while the former also struck the woodwork with a magnificent curling strike late in the first half.

Despite going close early on through Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus, West Ham failed to register a shot on target until midway through the second period, when Tomas Soucek latched onto a loose ball and beat Dean Henderson with a low drive.

Soucek and Jarrod Bowen deserve huge credit for coming to the aid of a Crystal Palace ball boy, who had become trapped under an advertising board as the travelling fans rushed forward to celebrate the game's opening goal.

The Czech Republic midfielder lifted up the board and Bowen grabbed the youngster, who was unharmed, back to his feet.

It was Bowen who put the seal on a satisfactory afternoon for the Hammers five minutes later, finishing low into the corner for his first of the campaign - and his first-ever goal against Palace.

Manager Julen Lopetegui will be delighted after watching his side claim their first win of the season, but there is plenty of room for improvement too.