Crystal Kung Minkoff's RHOBH Costars Worry as Dorit Kemsley Claims She Admitted to Bulimia Relapse

Crystal Kung Minkoff hasn't shied away getting candid about her ongoing struggles with an eating disorder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday's episode, her costars shared their concerns about her relapse at Lisa Rinna's wine tasting party for her new Rinna rosé and chardonnay line. However, Crystal, 39, wasn't there to defend herself because she had COVID-19.

Lisa, 59, invited the women to her house to taste the wine, which is where the conversation took place. In addition to Crystal, Diana Jenkins and Kyle Richards were also not able to attend due to COVID. In attendance were Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Sheree Zampino, and Harry Hamlin.

On her way to the gathering, Sutton, 50, called Crystal and offered to bring her soup but Crystal replied that she'd gained five pounds while home sick. "I'm just lying here, just eating," she said, in what were the only words spoken by Crystal throughout the episode.

At Lisa's home, Dorit, 46, talked about Crystal's struggles and blurted out to the group: "She talks a lot about having an eating disorder. She's vomiting every day."

"Like, self-induced," Sheree, 54, added while pointing to her mouth.

Crystal came up in the conversation when Erika, 51, recalled talking with Crystal at Diana's holiday party. They also had an awkward exchange at the party when Erika suggested she take laxatives in lieu of vomiting.

"I had asked her if she had ever sought professional help and she said no," Erika explained. "Because she talks a lot about having an eating disorder and what it does to young women and you know, she's brought it up. I'm just bringing that to the table."

Erika also added that Crystal has also openly talked about her eating disorder on Instagram.

Dorit then brought up a recent conversation she had with Crystal. "We spent over an hour and she said she's okay but she told me she's vomiting every day," she claimed.

In her confessional, Dorit added, "Clearly, if she's talking about it, to me it's a sign that she really needs help. She wants help."

"So, she's bingeing?" Sheree asked Dorit.

"Purging," Erika clarified. (In a recent episode filmed during the holidays, Crystal told Kyle, 53, how that time of the year was triggering for her. Kyle asked her then if she was binge-eating to which Crystal responded with a firm no. "I don't binge," she told her.)

Back at the wine tasting party, Lisa told the group about her own personal experience with an eating disorder.

"I have a young daughter who went through this when she was 15 years old and we were already in therapy right away," she recalled. "So, my question is, why don't you get help for that? Once your family knows about it, your husband knows about it, by the way, you have to get help for that."

Dorit added that she was very affected by their conversation. "I was so shocked what she had said," she noted.

"You can't get better unless you have help," Lisa said loudly. "That is the truth!"

"Maybe she's getting help," Sutton suggested to the group, before elaborating more in an emotional confessional. "I don't like it when we talk about one another when the person that's being talked about isn't there. I don't know a lot about this eating disorder. Crystal and I, we haven't talked about it personally one-on-one so I wanna stay out of it. I don't want to get involved."

Lisa then got up and changed the subject by saying the wine tasting was about to begin.

In a preview for next week's episode, Sutton tells Crystal about the conversation at Lisa's party. "I don't know if the concern was grave concern or…" Sutton said, trailing off.

"Judging me? Because I have an eating disorder?" Crystal replied.

Crystal has been very open with her struggles, explaining that her eating disorder is a physical feeling of "over-consuming" and "obsessing" about everything she eats.

In a recent confessional, she tearfully shared how her eating disorder began when she was 11 years old and that being tall and feeling big, on top of feeling different as a minority, led to her current issues. The scariest part of this, she added, was her fear of passing this on to her children.

"It's just an ongoing battle," she said. "Physically being in my body sucks."

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.