Crystal Kung Minkoff Fears Food Issues Will 'Be Forever' as She Cries over 'Pressure' from RHOBH Costars

Dana Feldman
·4 min read
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18133 -- Pictured: Crystal Kung Minkoff
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18133 -- Pictured: Crystal Kung Minkoff

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Crystal Kung Minkoff is expressing her frustrations that her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discussed her struggles with an eating disorder behind her back.

On Wednesday's episode, Crystal, 39, went to see Sutton Stracke at her clothing store. The two sat down and had a heart-to-heart conversation about Crystal's ongoing struggles with food, while Sutton, 50, detailed what was said at Lisa Rinna's wine tasting about Crystal's bulimia.

"Tell me what's going on with you because you have not talked to me about what's going on lately," Sutton said to Crystal.

"I talked to Rinna about [her daughter] Amelia's eating disorder because she was anorexic," Crystal began. "Rinna told me that everyone was talking about it the other day, which is fine."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Tommy Garcia/Bravo The cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

At the wine tasting event, Sutton, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Erika Girardi started talking about Crystal's eating disorder. Dorit, 46, eventually told the group that Crystal — who was not in attendance at the time — was vomiting on a daily basis.

An earlier conversation between Lisa, 59, and Crystal, was also shown, capturing Lisa as she suggested that Crystal seek out professional help for her eating disorder.

"It did come up about your eating disorder and what not, so that was talked about the other day," she told Crystal. "People are concerned. You can get the right help because I've watched my daughter."

"I really do think that you should do something about it," added Diana Jenkins, who was also there during the conversation.

"Is it really going to be forever?" a tearful Crystal asked in response to Diana, 49, and Lisa.

Dorit Kemsley -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Dorit Kemsley -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Back at the store, Crystal told her friends, "I forget, that because it's so normal for me, how not normal it is for other people because they don't know much about it." She also noted that she understands why it would be concerning to people.

"It seemed to me, like, not out of, I don't know…" Sutton responded, stopping herself.

"Say it," Crystal replied.

"I don't know if the concern was like, grave concern or…" Sutton said, trailing off uncomfortably.

"Judging me?" Crystal then asked.

"A little," Sutton admitted.

"Because I have an eating disorder?" Crystal asked. "This is a lifelong journey. This is not like, you have enough money, enough time. Like, I have all the access to find the right people. It's a disorder."

In a confessional, Crystal added: "I'm definitely seeing a pattern with some of the women in this group that my vulnerability is met with judgment. Just because I haven't done everything doesn't mean that I haven't done anything."

"I still struggle," Crystal then admitted to Sutton. As she wiped away tears, she added, "It's actually quite insensitive. Like, I want to resolve it, you know? I shouldn't have pressure from people, you know? That's all."

At Lisa's party, some of the women inferred that Crystal had not sought professional help but Sutton defended her by saying, "Maybe she's getting help."

She elaborated more in a confessional sharing, "I don't like it when we talk about one another when the person that's being talked about isn't there. I don't know a lot about this eating disorder. Crystal and I, we haven't talked about it personally one-on-one so I wanna stay out of it. I don't want to get involved."

In a preview for next week's episode, Crystal talks to her husband, Rob Minkoff, about feeling pressured by the group. "They want me to get help and I don't want to do it for them and I feel like I have to answer to them," she says.

Crystal has openly discussed her eating disorder on the show and on social media, describing it as a physical feeling of "over-consuming" and "obsessing" about everything she eats. She said her issues with food began when she was 11 years old and that being tall and feeling big, on top of feeling different as a minority, led to her current struggles.

"It's just an ongoing battle," she previously said. "Physically being in my body sucks."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

