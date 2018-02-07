Crystal Globes, beer go hand in hand for Mikael Kingsbury





For Olympic moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury, winning a Crystal Globe is a sign of major accomplishment. And it’s also a sign that good times are on the way.

Kingsbury, a winner of six straight Crystal Globes, has developed a ritual of sorts with his awards. The World champ celebrates his victories initially by pouring champagne into the globe. And later on when he gets together with his friends, Kingsbury and co. knock back beers from his crystal chalices.

“It’s kind of like the Stanley Cup,” he said. “It’s nice because there is a hole in it and you can drink. It’s the way to celebrate it.”

When you’ve won six in a row like Mikael Kingsbury, it’s only right to have big celebrations planned.

But what can he do with an Olympic gold from Pyeongchang?