The crystal ball: 2018 FCS playoff projection

(STATS) - Let's get the angry emails, seething tweets and attempted citizens arrests out of the way.

What you see today with the FCS playoff picture isn't necessarily what you'll see come the next game day. The scenario changes faster than a Davidson scoring drive against a Division III opponent.

It certainly won't be the scenario you see come Nov. 18, Selection Sunday when the 24-team FCS playoff pairings are announced.

The weekly STATS FCS playoff projection jumps you to that day and predicts what you'll see when the teams stop beating up on each other.

PROJECTED BIDS BY CONFERENCE=

* - Automatic qualifier

Big Sky (4): Eastern Washington*, Montana, UC Davis, Weber State

Big South (1): Kennesaw State*

CAA (4): Elon, James Madison*, Maine, Villanova

Independent (1): North Dakota

Missouri Valley (3): Illinois State, North Dakota State*, South Dakota State

Northeast (1): Duquesne*

Ohio Valley (2): Austin Peay, Jacksonville State*

Patriot (1): Colgate*

Pioneer (1): San Diego*

Southern (3): Mercer, Samford, Wofford*

Southland (3): McNeese*, Nicholls, Sam Houston State

Bubble Watch: Chattanooga, Central Arkansas, Montana State, Northern Iowa and Rhode Island

PROJECTED PAIRINGS=

Top 8 seeds receive first-round byes

Maine-North Dakota winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State

Weber State-Montana winner at No. 8 seed McNeese

Duquesne-Colgate winner at No. 5 seed Villanova

Nicholls-Mercer winner at No. 4 seed Kennesaw State

Samford-Jacksonville State at No. 3 seed South Dakota State

San Diego-UC Davis winner at No. 6 seed Eastern Washington

Elon-Sam Houston State winner at No. 7 seed Wofford

Austin Peay-Illinois State winner at No. 2 seed James Madison