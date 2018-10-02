The crystal ball: 2018 FCS playoff projection
(STATS) - September was the calm before the storm for FCS playoff prognosticators.
It's easy to have three-quarters or more preseason projections alive and well. Being 100 percent right? Well, thanks a lot, Austin Peay, New Hampshire, Samford …
Conference play has taken over the schedule and this is where the real craziness begins. The picks will turn like the weather in October and November.
Here's the projected FCS playoff field through a combination of current results and a look ahead to upcoming schedules:
PROJECTED BIDS BY CONFERENCE=
* - Automatic qualifier
Big Sky (4): Eastern Washington*, Montana, UC Davis, Weber State
Big South (1): Kennesaw State*
CAA (5): Elon, James Madison*, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova
Missouri Valley (4): Illinois State, North Dakota State*, South Dakota, South Dakota State
Northeast (1): Duquesne*
Ohio Valley (1): Jacksonville State*
Patriot (1): Colgate*
Pioneer (1): San Diego*
Southern (3): Chattanooga, Mercer, Wofford*
Southland (3): McNeese*, Nicholls, Sam Houston State
Moved In: Mercer, Towson
Dropped Out: Central Arkansas, Montana State
Bubble Watch: Central Arkansas, Missouri State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Rhode Island
PROJECTED PAIRINGS=
Top 8 seeds receive first-round byes
Nicholls at Illinois State first-round winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State
Colgate at Villanova first-round winner at No. 8 seed Stony Brook
San Diego at Montana first-round winner at No. 5 seed Eastern Washington
Chattanooga at Jacksonville State first-round winner at No. 4 seed Kennesaw State
UC Davis at Weber State first-round winner at No. 3 seed South Dakota State
Elon at Mercer first-round winner at No. 6 seed Wofford
South Dakota at Sam Houston State first-round winner at No. 7 seed McNeese
Duquesne at Towson first-round winner at No. 2 seed James Madison