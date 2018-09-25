The crystal ball: 2018 FCS playoff projection

(STATS) - There were too many worthy candidates for the FCS playoffs last year. The at-large bubble ultimately burst on some teams that still mutter over being left out of the 24-team field.

No team with only six Division I wins stood a chance to make the crowded field. But this year, the selection committee may again take a long look at 6-5 teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and CAA Football.

Some of the second-tier programs in the two best FCS conferences are improved and threatening to create parity - too much of it for playoff purposes - behind the likes of North Dakota State and James Madison.

There's precedent: Western Illinois in 2015 and Illinois State in 2016 earned at-large bids with 6-5 records, but strong schedules that couldn't ignored.

Here's the projected FCS playoff field through a combination of current results and a look ahead to upcoming schedules:

---=

PROJECTED BIDS BY CONFERENCE=

* - Automatic qualifier

Big Sky (5): Eastern Washington*, Montana, Montana State, UC Davis, Weber State

Big South (1): Kennesaw State*

CAA (4): Elon, James Madison*, Stony Brook, Villanova

Missouri Valley (4): Illinois State, North Dakota State*, South Dakota, South Dakota State

Northeast (1): Duquesne*

Ohio Valley (1): Jacksonville State*

Patriot (1): Colgate*

Pioneer (1): San Diego*

Southern (2): Chattanooga, Wofford*

Southland (4): Central Arkansas, McNeese*, Nicholls, Sam Houston State

Moved In: Chattanooga, Central Arkansas, Montana State, South Dakota and Stony Brook

Dropped Out: Austin Peay, Maine, Mercer, North Dakota and Samford

Bubble Watch: Maine, Mercer, Northern Iowa and Rhode Island

---=

PROJECTED PAIRINGS=

Top 8 seeds receive first-round byes

South Dakota at Montana State first-round winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State

Nicholls at Central Arkansas first-round winner at No. 8 seed McNeese

Story Continues

Duquesne at Illinois State first-round winner at No. 5 seed Villanova

Chattanooga at Jacksonville State first-round winner at No. 4 seed Kennesaw State

UC Davis at Weber State first-round winner at No. 3 seed South Dakota State

San Diego at Montana first-round winner at No. 6 seed Eastern Washington

Sam Houston State at Elon first-round winner at No. 7 seed Wofford

Colgate at Stony Brook first-round winner at No. 2 seed James Madison