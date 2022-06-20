How Crysta Abelseth lost custody of her daughter to a man she claims raped her at 16

Sheila Flynn
·10 min read
Crysta Abelseth alleges that John Barnes attacked her when she was 16-years-old and he was 30, according to local news reports (WBRZ/video screengrab)
Crysta Abelseth alleges that John Barnes attacked her when she was 16-years-old and he was 30, according to local news reports (WBRZ/video screengrab)

She says he raped her. He says he had no idea she was underage and no rape occurred. Sixteen years later, they’re fighting for custody of the daughter conceived in the encounter.

The case is playing out in Louisiana, where sexual relations with a person under 17 constitute statutory rape, regardless of consent. Tangipahoa Parish authorities are now investigating claims made by Crysta Abelseth, 32, that she was raped by John Barnes, 46, in December 2005 during a one-night liaison when she was 16 and he was 30.

Ms Abelseth, after receiving counselling, went to police with her retroactive allegations in 2015. In a statement last week – after she went public with the case and after a judge unsealed some court records – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office admitted it had “dropped the ball” and only started really investigating in April, when Ms Abelseth followed up on the matter.

“Upon receiving notice, a team of investigators were assigned to and worked diligently to delve deep into the facts surrounding the case. Due to the complex nature of their findings, the case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office,” the statement said.

But just months ago, before authorities launched an in-earnest investigation, Mr Barnes was awarded sole custody of his daughter with Ms Abelseth, who has also been ordered to pay child support to her alleged rapist.

Mr Barnes, who has not been charged with any crime, denies all guilt; he insisted in a recent Fox News interview that he is solely focused on what’s best for his daughter and keeping her “on the right track like any loving parent.”

As for the rape allegations, he said: “I had no idea she was 16, and I didn’t rape her. That is absolutely, unequivocally false.”

Mr Barnes has not returned multiple requests for comment from The Independent.

A court date has been set for 15 July.

So how did this flawed and complicated situation unfold? And what happens now?

The case stems from a night before Christmas in 2005, when Ms Abelseth was out at a bar with friends in Ponchatoula and ran into Mr Barnes, whom she’d never met before, she says.

He offered to drive her home but instead took her to his house, she says, where he “proceeded to rape me;” she maintains she did not give consent, though it doesn’t matter under Louisiana law – sex between an adult and a 16-year-old still constitutes rape.

“It was the next morning, whenever someone walked in - somehow I ended up in the bathroom, completely nude - and someone walked in and turned the light on and startled me,” she told The Independent. “And I don’t know how I got there or anything. And I just ran into the nearest bedroom to hide myself.”

Ms Abelseth, who wrote in the 2015 police report that she’d been “highly intoxicated” but told The Independent that she “remembered bits and pieces ... the first part” of what had happened.

Mr Barnes, for his part, alleged that Ms Abelseth had used a fake ID to get into the bar where they met and was “telling everyone she was a college student”.

When she became pregnant, she says, she did not name Mr Barnes as the father. Her ex-boyfriend is listed on the baby’s birth certificate.

As time went on, though, a few people close to her learned the truth. She’s still not sure how, but at some point Mr Barnes found out that he had fathered her child. He contacted her when the girl was five, she says.

“He wanted to meet up; he wanted me to talk,” she told The Independent. “He wanted to basically gauge me, I guess, and see where I was at. We hadn’t spoken since that night.”

Ms Abelseth felt “terrified” and “nervous,” she says.

“I didn’t know him, and I didn’t exactly know what his plan” was, she said.

Though they lived in a small community in Tangipahoa Parish – around an hour northwest of New Orleans - she “didn’t know any specific details” of his life.

“I had heard a couple of rumblings; I didn’t know [if] that were true or not.”

After a paternity test confirmed that Mr Barnes was the father in 2011, he and Ms Abelseth agreed to share custody, though she says the situation made her nervous.

“Honestly, it was just like a bull in a china shop,” Ms Abelseth says. “He just came in with a wrecking ball, and I had to send my poor daughter, who had never even known him or seen him before, alone with” Mr Barnes.

She eventually began seeing a trauma counsellor, she says, and detailed the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s conception. The counsellor told her that, despite the intervening years, she could still file charges - so in 2015 she went to police.

Nothing ever came of it, as explained by Thursday’s statement from the sheriff’s office.

In the meantime, following the initial custody agreement, various parenting disputes ensued between the child’s biological mother and father, with allegations on both sides. They fought about issues ranging from the child’s phone access and therapy to parental overnight guests in the presence of the teenager.

Mr Barnes, a veteran, runs a successful business named Gumbeaux Digital Branding, which has listed Ponchatoula police as a client. He has been involved in a custody dispute with another woman, as well, and sought to bar his daughter with Ms Abelseth from being contacted by the man she was initially raised to believe was father and called “daddy”.

Ms Abelseth, who has a masters degree, ended her relationship with that man, remarried twice and has a 17-month-old at home.

Throughout their increasingly contentious custody battles, Ms Abelseth’s 2015 assault report filed with Tangipahoa authorities was sitting uninvestigated. No mention was ever made in court of her rape allegations against Mr Barnes until this year.

In February, Ms Abelseth filed for a temporary restraining order against Mr Barnes for herself and her daughter. For the first time in court proceedings, she detailed allegations that he had raped her when she was 16.

Mr Barnes countered that Ms Abelseth was instigating investigations into false allegations to obstruct his custody efforts.

The court decided in his favour; in his reasons for judgement, Judge Cashe noted that Ms Abelseth didn’t make her allegations until Mr Barnes accused her of “promoting inappropriate behaviour” in regards to the daughter’s cellphone use.

“Moreover, there was direct evidence previously submitted in the case supporting the need for immediate protection of the child considering the failure to comply with the Court’s order to allow the father to review the child’s cellphone contents. ... Therefore, due to the allegations set forth in his Petition for Ex Parte custody, the court found sufficient evidence to show that a minor child would suffer certain harm, unless the Court issues an ex parte temporary custody order.”

Ms Abelseth told The Independent she “didn’t get a chance to defend myself or anything” – and was wholly unaware of the order until her daughter called her while in the custody of Mr Barnes.

“We were having our phone call, like we normally do ... and she’s like, ‘What is this? Why is he telling me I can’t go back to your house?’

“I didn’t know about it,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know – and then they’re on speaker phone, and he’s like, ‘Well, the judge signed an order; I’m going to send it to you.”

She says she “tried to remain calm and just took some deep breaths, and I called my attorney.

“And she’s like, ‘What? I didn’t receive that or anything.’ So I sent it to her. She couldn’t believe it, either.”

As per the order, Ms Abelseth is currently only allowed supervised visits.

“I’m not doing well,” says the mother, who recently remarried and has a 17-month-old at home. “Mentally, emotionally and financially, just exhausted all the time to the point where it’s affecting my qualify of life – work life, home life, the rest of my family, just a strain on everything.”

She says she is “terrified” for the safety of her daughter.

“I don’t know what this man is capable of,” she said. “He’s only proven ... hardships and the other things that have happened to me. How can I trust someone like that?”

She said she feels hugely let down by the justice system – which she previously “had no reason” not to trust – after its failure to investigate her rape allegations for years and, now, decision to grant sole custody to her alleged rapist.

Authorities, she said, “had given me no problems or ill will, but I haven’t experience this before. This is the only time I’ve ever had to deal with, basically, law enforcement at all – and it’s not a great first experience.”

Ms Abelseth continued: “Every time I have to let her go and go back home without her, it’s very hard.

“I do get emotional, just like anyone else would, and I feel like I am a strong person, though – and I am fighting it, and I will continue to fight for her until my last breath.”

Stacie Churrie, who runs nonprofit Save Liv35 Foundation, has become a vocal advocate for Ms Abelseth in Louisiana.

“We really need to get the word out there about what’s happening, because this child has no business being in the custody of this father,” she told The Independent. “And that statement is made because that’s what Louisiana law states.

“Louisiana law is very, very clear that all of his rights shall be terminated due to carnal knowledge of a juvenile.”

She added: “The law says that a 16-year-old is not able to consent; of course the right should have been terminated. Immediately. She should not have been forced to be drawn through this lie for 10 years.”

Ms Churrie told The Independent that, through her foundation, she’d previously had “great dealings” local authorities and could not fathom the way this particular case has played out.

“It completely baffles me,” she said. “I mean, there’s nothing arduous about this case at all. It’s black and white. It’s in your face.”

She said: “I’m absolutely convinced that political corruption is involved, because ... it makes no sense that this man was not arrested immediately.”

Mr Barnes has hit back at any implication of corruption or using connections, telling Fox News: "All I have been trying to do is protect my daughter.

"There is no way in hell I have influenced seven very high-level organizations that are geared toward protecting children’s rights and safety into sweeping her claims of rape ... under the rug."

It was unclear on Monday where, exactly, the teenage girl at the centre of the case currently was; Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said it could not comment on individual cases.

In the meantime, as Ms Abelseth legally pursues the matters of her own alleged rape and her daughter’s custody arrangement, she said she is treasuring the grabbed moments she’s allowed with her daughter.

The talk about “what she wants to do in her life, where she wants to go to college ... whatever comes to mind,” Ms Abelseth told The Independent. “We just talk, talk, talk to try to catch up in the ... little bit of time that we have.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • DeBues-Stafford forced to shut down her season due to stress reaction in sacrum

    VICTORIA — Canadian middle-distance star Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will miss the world track and field championships this summer due to injury. The 26-year-old from Toronto announced Wednesday on Instagram that a stress reaction in her sacrum is forcing her to shut down her season. "My 1,500 in (the Prefontaine Classic) showed us we were ready for some big things this year," she said. "I was so excited to see what those big things would be, can we make a podium? A PB? North American record? "To g

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: player, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver when free agency opens July 13. Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2021-22. Kuzmenko, who was never drafted into the NHL, added seven goals and seven assists in 16 playoff contests. He reported

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco