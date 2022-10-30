Crysencio Summerville grabs Leeds lifeline as Liverpool suffer shock home defeat

Phil Medlicott, PA
·3 min read

Crysencio Summerville scored a late winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.

Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half.

Summerville then struck past Alisson in the 89th minute to give the Yorkshire outfit their first win at Liverpool since 2001, ending a four-match losing streak.

Having said prior to the match that he was “sick” of defeats, Marsch – who had endured calls from Leeds fans for him to be sacked in recent games – will certainly be feeling better as his side rose out of the relegation zone, up four places to 15th.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, it was a second shock league defeat in a row, a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest, as they failed to build on Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory at Ajax – suffering their first loss at home in the league since March 2021.

They have now been beaten four times in 12 league outings this term – posting only four wins – and lie ninth in the table.

In a chaotic start to the game, Leeds survived a scare in the first minute as Liam Cooper inadvertently sent a header beyond Meslier, Salah delivered the ball towards goal and Pascal Struijk made a clearance on the line.

Moments later, it was Liverpool who were guilty of a defensive error – and made to pay. Gomez tried to play the ball back to Alisson, the goalkeeper slipped and Rodrigo was left with a simple finish to put Leeds ahead.

The early action continued with Jack Harrison firing wide of the hosts’ goal and Meslier blocking a Roberto Firmino effort, before Salah equalised just prior to the quarter-hour mark, hooking in from Andy Robertson’s cross.

Leeds almost went back ahead in the 20th minute as Aaronson cracked a volley against the bar, and seconds after that Harrison was presented with a good chance and saw his shot saved by Alisson.

At the other end, Meslier blocked with his leg when Darwin Nunez was played in, and then dealt with a shot from Salah.

Robertson was involved in a flare-up with Tyler Adams after fouling Aaronson, then saw a deflected cross drop just wide of Meslier’s goal, and Alisson subsequently saved a low Rodrigo strike in the final moments before a breathless first half came to an end.

With the tempo having dipped a little, Salah blasted into the stand at the end of a dribble 10 minutes into the second half, and Patrick Bamford, who had replaced Rodrigo, had a shot caught by Alisson.

Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring a dramatic late Leeds winner
Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring a dramatic late Leeds winner (Richard Sellers/PA)

Increased Liverpool pressure then saw Meslier bat away a Robertson strike, make a great save to deny Nunez and turn behind an effort from Jordan Henderson, another substitute.

Further excellent work from the French goalkeeper followed as he kept out a Nunez shot, and, in the final 10 minutes, efforts from Firmino and Salah.

Summerville then sent the away fans into delirium with a minute of normal time to go as he slotted past Alisson having been teed up by Bamford.

Latest Stories

  • Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine after ‘drone attack’ on Black Sea fleet

    Moscow says it is halting its participation in a grain deal from Ukraine that has brought down global food prices, blaming an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on its fleet of ships in the Black Sea. Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations, more than 9 million tonnes of grain were exported, easing food supply shortages across the world. The Russian defence ministry said the country would suspend implementation of the agreement, claiming Ukraine launched a “massive” aerial drone attack on its ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea on Saturday.

  • Drought-stricken B.C. hunkers down for buckets of rain

    A slug of moisture flowing in from the Pacific will bring some parts of B.C. more rain than they’ve seen in the past few months combined.

  • 2 TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich for Retirement

    Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale. The post 2 TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich for Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I bought an iPhone 13 after using Android smartphones for nearly 10 years — here are the pros and cons of each

    Asonta Benetti traded her LG Stylo for an iPhone 13 Pro Max after 10 years of avoiding Apple products. Here's what she likes and dislikes about it.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if the Market Keeps Falling

    Here are three unstoppable growth stocks that long-term investors looking to buy the dip may want to consider in this uncertain market right now. The post 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if the Market Keeps Falling appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Gilles, Poirier capture gold at Skate Canada after longest off-season of careers

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were so burnt out after an Olympic season of isolation and dodging COVID-19 that their six-week break over the summer wasn't just a choice — it was a necessity. "It was what we needed in order to be able to continue," Poirier said. "I think otherwise, we just would have … " "We wouldn't have come back," Gilles said. Making their season debut after the longest stretch of down time of their careers, Gilles and Poirier captured

  • Leeds beats Liverpool 2-1 to ease pressure on Marsch

    LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds ended its four-match losing run in the English Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal at Anfield on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. While Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone following its first win since August, Liverpool remained marooned in mid-table and eight points from the top four in what is proving a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s team. The Reds fought back from conceding a b

  • Football rumours: Mykhaylo Mudryk’s signature will cost ‘more than Antony’

    And Newcastle are reportedly about to offer Paraguay international Miguel Almiron a new contract.

  • Leicester vs Man City Premier League result and final score after De Bruyne goal with Haaland out - live

    Manchester City will go top of the Premier League with victory over Leicester

  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting Jesse Marsch to have Leeds fired up

    Leeds have not won in eight games.

  • Phillips century leads New Zealand to big win over Sri Lanka

    Glenn Phillips hit the second century of the Twenty20 World Cup to put New Zealand on course for a semi-final place with an emphatic 65-run win over Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Kiwis now have five points, having won two games and shared the points with Afghanistan following a rain-affected Group 1 match at the Super 12 stage. England, Ireland and Australia are tied on three points but New Zealand has a vastly superior net run-rate.

  • Frank Lampard ‘really surprised’ Aleksandar Mitrovic was not sent off for foul

    Everton and Fulham shared a goalless draw at Craven Cottage.

  • Kyrie Irving: 'Anti-semitic' label not justified, meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs

    Kyrie Irving responded to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai who condemned the seven-time All Star after he promoted an antisemitic film and book.

  • Mikel Arteta wants more goals from strikers as Arsenal look to reclaim top spot

    Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah have scored in Arsenal’s last five games.

  • We will go for it – Mercedes stars gunning for Max Verstappen at Mexican GP

    Verstappen delivered a breathless lap in the thin Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar