Crysencio Summerville: West Ham must unleash unique star against Nottingham Forest

Crysencio Summerville is proving that pays off as West Ham’s exciting summer signing looks set to be rewarded for some eye-catching cameos.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has named the 23-year-old in his Premier League starting line-up just once this season — the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in September — and substitute appearances off the bench have been as short as four minutes.

Last weekend he was thrown on at half-time and made the most of his chance, scoring his first goal for the club as West Ham earned just their third league win of the season with the 2-1 victory over Manchester United that ultimately lost Erik ten Hag his job.

“A lot of emotions”, he reflected afterwards, “because every forward player wants to play. I try to help the team in any way I can. I said to Kudus if I go on I'm going to score so that's why I went to him.”

Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring against Man Utd (Action Images via Reuters)

There is now a growing clamour for Summerville to start more regularly, and Lopetegui should take heed, even if he asserted again on Thursday that: “There is no one fixed line-up. We can change depending on the match. The one important thing is that you have different options.”

Summerville has received more progressive passes per 90 minutes than any of his team-mates in the league this season, showing their desire to use him as an outlet on the left when afforded the chance. Only the club’s two most accomplished attackers, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, have made more progressive ball-carries than Summerville, despite his reduced exposure.

At Leeds, Summerville had become the true gem in Daniel Farke’s Leeds side over the last couple of seasons. Behind only Sammie Szmodics and Adam Armstrong in the scoring charts last season with 20, his dazzling footwork and blistering pace were irresistible viewing. Once Leeds lost in the play-off final, the Premier League move was guaranteed.

Kudus’ ban, after a tussle with Tottenham players two weeks ago, has given Summerville the chance to set up, but it is hoped the pair will play together moving forwards. Plenty hope out-of-sorts Lucas Paqueta will be dropped after a string of anonymous individual displays, with Kudus moving centrally and Summerville on the left wing.

After a nightmarish fixture schedule, Nottingham Forest away on Saturday begins a period when the fixtures now open up for the Hammers. Time to make up for lost points, then, and to promote Summerville — a player whose acceleration and directness make him unlike anyone else at Lopetegui’s disposal.