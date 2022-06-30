Cryptyde, Inc. is Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market Under the Symbol "TYDE"

Listing follows separation of business from Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) announced that it is trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “TYDE.”

Cryptyde provides an offering of comprehensive, scalable Web3 businesses utilizing blockchain technologies, NFTs, Smart Contracts, Metaverse and Crypto, coupled with a robust executive staff and board of directors.

“We are celebrating an important milestone as we embark on a structured path to become an industry pioneer and leader in Web3 scalable businesses,” said Brian McFadden, CEO of Cryptyde. “Trading on the NASDAQ provides the ideal foundation upon which to build shareholder value that both the Company and its stakeholders can rely on. We look forward to updating the marketplace in the very near future,” added McFadden.

Investors are encouraged to consult with their financial advisors regarding the receipt of their dividend Cryptyde shares.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYDE), is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. http://www.cryptyde.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the spin-off of the Company from Vinco Ventures, Inc. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expand,” “advance,” “develop” “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “may,” “remain,” “project,” “outlook,” “intend,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties regarding achievement of the expected benefits of the Company’s spin-off from Vinco Ventures, Inc.; tax treatment of the spin-off; market and other conditions; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt the Company’s business more severely than it has to date or more severely than anticipated; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce the Company’s capital resources; the Company’s inability to raise adequate capital to fund its business; the Company’s inability to innovate and attract users for the Company’s products; future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital asset mining activity. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2022, and the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on June 16, 2022. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Richard Brown
Phone: 617-819-1289
Email: investors@cryptyde.com


