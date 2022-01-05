CryptoSlam Raises $9 Million Strategic Seed From Animoca Brands, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Mark Cuban, Others

CryptoSlam

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoSlam, a leading provider of data and transparency for the NFT industry, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $9 million capital raise.

The strategic seed round was led by Animoca Brands, the company driving digital property rights via NFTs and gaming to build the open metaverse, with participation from CryptoSlam pre-seed investors Mark Cuban and Sound Ventures, the venture capital firm founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary.

"NFTs entered the mainstream this past year and are here to stay," said Randy Wasinger, Founder and CEO of CryptoSlam. "Since 2018, we've been laying the groundwork to provide ultimate transparency for the NFT industry, and this strategic capital raise marks a key milestone for us as we continue to grow along with it. We're blessed to have Animoca Brands, Mark Cuban and an incredible list of other strategic investors aligned with us as we take this next step forward."

"Cross-chain aggregation and analysis of NFT data are services essential to the development of the open metaverse, and CryptoSlam has clearly established itself as a leader in this area. We're thrilled to support this talented team," said Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands.

Mark Cuban added, "I'm excited about what CryptoSlam has accomplished to be the de facto source of information and pricing on all things NFT."

Other investors in the round include OKEx Blockdream Ventures, the venture arm of cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, blockchain protocols Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, KCRise Fund, PKO Investments, Stocktwits, Forte, Twenty5Twenty and Red Beard Ventures.

The round also saw participation from a long list of prominent founders including Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Nigel Eccles (FanDuel), James Park (Fitbit), Randall Kaplan (Akamai Technologies), Alexandra Wilkis Wilson (Gilt.com), Kun Gao (Crunchyroll), Chris Wang (Playdom), Dennis Fong (Xfire), Greg Tseng (Tagged), Holly Liu (Kabam), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), and co-founders of Rotten Tomatoes, Stephen Wang and Patrick Lee.

This comes on the heels of a significant year of growth for the company, as the global NFT landscape exploded in volume and expanded across multiple blockchains and use cases. Thousands of NFT enthusiasts, speculators and market watchers visit CryptoSlam each day to analyze NFT market trends and conduct deep analytics on a rapidly growing list of NFT collections.

CryptoSlam's NFT collection rankings are recognized as a leading cross-blockchain indicator of interest in NFT collections, much like CoinMarketCap is for cryptocurrencies. In addition, CryptoSlam's NFT market data is frequently cited by media outlets including Forbes, Bloomberg, The Motley Fool, TechCrunch, Reuters, TheStreet, CNBC and many others.

The CryptoSlam team has grown to over 20 team members including several key executive hires (assisted by the global executive recruitment firm, Rosenzweig & Company). The investment will be used to support an aggressive hiring plan, expand the development of the CryptoSlam platform for new and existing blockchains, and support the launch of several new products under the CryptoSlam brand such as an enterprise NFT data API, allowing developers to build on top of the platform.

About CryptoSlam

CryptoSlam is a leading aggregator of non-fungible token (NFT) data from a growing list of popular blockchains, including Ethereum, Ronin, Solana, Flow, Polygon, WAX and many others. Launched in 2018 by a lifelong baseball card collector as a way to track the early Ethereum NFT collectible game MLB Champions, CryptoSlam has supported the NFT industry from its infancy by being the first to track and organize NFT data across multiple blockchains. CryptoSlam rose to wide popularity as the first platform to track NBA Top Shot transactions on the Flow blockchain as it became massively popular in early 2021. Since then, CryptoSlam has obtained the backing of many prominent investors, including the renowned entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban, and has established itself as a trusted source of transparency for the NFT industry at large.

