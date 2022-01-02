Cryptocurrency price prediction for 2022

During the last ten years, we have been witnessing massive changes in the cryptocurrency sector.

Bitcoin, for example, went from being an interesting experiment for a mainstream investor portfolio mainstay to a new asset class and digital gold.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Several factors support higher Bitcoin prices, including better acceptance by traditional companies and the rising demand from Bitcoin ETFs.

Experts say Bitcoin has the possibility of topping $100,000 by the end of 2023 but some analysts argue that this goal could be reached already by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Several others are still cautious to choose a specific date or year and expect Bitcoin to not reach more than $70,000 by the end of 2022.

Carol Alexander, professor of finance at Sussex University, said she expects Bitcoin to tank to as low as $10,000 in 2022, virtually wiping out all of its gains in the past year and a half.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum also generated its momentum throughout 2021 and it is important to recognise how its price value jumped after the ETH 2.0 upgrade was announced to be launched.

This upgrade project is expected to be continued in 2022 as well, which analysts claim is one of the major factors that will lead to an ETH price jump – up to $6,000 by the end of 2022.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently said he sees more potential for the growth in the use of Ethereum than Bitcoin.

“I like Eth/L2s more, and there is no point arguing the Trilemma, halving or inflation,” he said.

“I like it more because I can see an unlimited number of applications that will change the biz/consumer world forever.

“And to use them you need to buy Eth/L2. BTC doesn’t have that demand-pull.”

Binance Coin (BNB)

More than $1 billion in daily trade volume makes Binance Coin among the most popular today.

However, the biggest threat to it is huge volatility as some analysts argue that the prices might plunge.

Still, some bull experts predict that Binance can cross the $1,000 mark by the end of 2022.

Story continues

Solana (SOL)

Solana coin price may have started its growth back in February but it didn’t feel the crash that happened in late spring as strongly as ETH and BTC.

After a rather slow surging in June and July, its value broke through in mid-August and continued to rise until mid-September.

By 2022, experts predict that SOL price might become more stable and reach $300 or even top $400.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Back in 2020, some analysts were predicting the reason behind DOGE’s sudden rise and, therefore claimed DOGE is a worthy long-term investment.

As for 2022, the crypto is estimated to top $0.27 by the end of this year and reach $0.3 towards the year’s beginning.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB jumped in May but was quickly pushed down by DOGE.

However, in June this year, crypto started clearing its path to the top.

According to some experts, SHIB is expected to reach $0.00007698 by June 2022, and reach $0.00008267 by the end of the year.

Terra (LUNA)

Experts argue the average price of LUNA might cross the $105 mark by 2022, with a maximum price value of more than US$120.

Cardano (ADA)

The ADA token grew by approximately 600% from year-to-date.

Many market analysts believe its price to cross the $2.00 during the first quarter of 2022 and climb up to $3.00.

Polkadot (DOT)

Technical analysis show that DOT prices may jump as its creators are developing their own blockchain platform and clearing a path for it to get enlisted in the major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, taking prices up to $60.00.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock said the best performing layer 1 altcoin in 2022 could be Cosmos (ATOM), due to having significant adoption from major assets currently, like Binance Chain, OkEx, Crypto.com, Terra (LUNA,) Binance Chain (BNB), Crypto.com (CRO), OkEx Chain (OKEx) and Thorchain (RUNE).

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX technical analysis and price prediction reveal that in 2022 the coin might cross an average of $130 mark.

Steve Ehrlich, CEO of cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital said the markets are just now beginning to notice the scale, speed, and efficiency is already present and flourishing with Avalanche.

“As other platforms grapple with scaling up, there will be investors and users that will flock to platforms that can handle the throughput,” he added.