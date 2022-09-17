Cryptocurrency Market Size to Hit US$ 5200 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According Facts and Factors, the Global Cryptocurrency Market size was valued at around USD 800 million in 2020 and is estimated to grow about USD 5200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 29.5% between 2021 and 2028. The leading players functioning in the report are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Xilinx Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AlphaPoint Corporation, Coinbase Ltd., BitGo, BTL Group Ltd, Ripple Labs Inc., Bitfinex, Bitstamp, OKEx, Circle Internet, Financial Limited, Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, BitPay Inc. and others.

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cryptocurrency Market – By Category (Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Dashcoin, Litecoin, and Others), By Elements (Software and Hardware), By Methods (Mining and Transactions), and By End-User Analysis (Banking, Stock Market & Virtual Currency, Real Estate, and Others): Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2021–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cryptocurrency Market size was valued at approximately USD 800 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 29.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 5200 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Cryptocurrency market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global trends & opportunities in the global Cryptocurrency market.

Cryptocurrency Industry Synopsis:

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that are created using computer networking software and allow for secure exchange and ownership. The term "cryptocurrency" refers to the cryptographic techniques that developers have implemented to prevent fraud.

Individual cryptocurrency units are referred to as tokens or coins, depending on how they are utilized. Some are meant to be units of exchange for commodities and services, while others are for value storage, and yet others are primarily intended to aid in the operation of computer networks that conduct more complex financial operations. Bitcoin and the majority of other cryptocurrencies are underpinned by blockchain technology, which retains a tamper-resistant history of transactions and keeps a record of who owns what. Public blockchains are typically decentralized, which means they do not have a centralized authority like a bank or government.

Key Findings from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cryptocurrency market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 29.5% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cryptocurrency market size was worth around US$ 800 Million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 5200 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

bitcoin has a significant market share and is likely to maintain this trend over the forecast period.

The mining category held about 65% of the overall market in 2019 and will grow profitably in the future.

By End-User analysis, the stock market and virtual currency led the market in 2019 with more than USD 500 Million.

As far as geographic regions, Europe is predicted to have a considerable market share and continue to be dominant in the next few years.

Key Players Insights

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these major market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the important players in the global cryptocurrency market are - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Xilinx Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AlphaPoint Corporation, Coinbase Ltd., BitGo, BTL Group Ltd, and Ripple Labs Inc.

Cryptocurrency Market: Growth Drivers

The growing demand for clarity in the payment service is anticipated to propel the global cryptocurrency market forward. The cryptocurrency market will grow rapidly in the coming years as a result of enhanced information accessibility and payment independence in insurance, financial services, banks, and other economic sectors. Using cryptocurrencies in banking has many advantages, including the ability to transparently send and receive payments and secure storage of customer information for future use.

Additionally, new approaches to distributed blockchain technology are expected to reduce the need for organizational-specific solutions while allowing multiple stakeholders to share payments seamlessly across the enterprise. These practices increase supply chain transparency, contributing to environmental and other crime prevention efforts. This increases the likelihood of cryptocurrency adoption in the future.

The untapped potential of emerging markets is projected to drive further growth in the global cryptocurrency market. Developing countries provide a significant opportunity for cryptocurrencies to expand their activities and provide easier access to funds and financial services. As the most famous of these cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has already helped many people and businesses grow and prosper as a source of income. The economy is gradually responding to these demands, and cryptocurrencies have great potential to meet them. Changing demographics, growing consumption, and a willingness to accept new technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and others create an appealing potential for cryptocurrencies in developing nations.

Cryptocurrencies are being adopted by a growing number of organizations in a variety of industries, from major tech companies to airlines, allowing people to use them as an official means of payment for their products and services. This, in turn, is projected to boost the global cryptocurrency market further.

Cryptocurrency Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic did have a major effect on international trade. There was a huge change in the huge demand for cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency markets have been hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak because digital currencies have become much less stable. Contrarily, there has been a dramatic widening of gaps, and cryptocurrency is more volatile than ever. So, it stands to reason that the use of cryptocurrency will fall off during a pandemic.

Segmental Insights

The global cryptocurrency market is segregated into a category, element, method, end-user analysis, and region.

By category, the market is divided into bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, dashcoin, litecoin, and others. Among these, bitcoin has a significant market share and is likely to maintain this trend over the forecast period. By elements, the market is classified into software and hardware. Hardware is the most common component employed in the cryptography market. Furthermore, the hardware sector is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the next years.

By methods, the market is divided into mining and transactions. The mining industry accounts for a sizable portion of the whole cryptocurrency market. The mining sector is expected to grow profitably in the next years. By end-user analysis, the market is segregated into banking, stock market & virtual currency, real estate, and others. The stock market & virtual currency led the market with over USD 500 million, and it is expected to rise in the coming years.

Regional Landscape

Europe is predicted to have a considerable market share and continue to be dominant in the next few years. Germany is expected to provide a large part of the cryptocurrency market in Europe. The presence of a large number of mining pools, as well as the increasing use of digital currency by various dealers, are factors boosting the European cryptocurrency market. Canada and the United States are the countries in North America that are progressively adopting cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency market is growing in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore.

In 2020, the UK cryptocurrency trading software market generated USD 7 million in revenue. The increased need for trading software is being driven by the need for increased flexibility and security in cryptocurrency transactions. The software platform includes strong encryption mechanisms and sophisticated computing technologies such as artificial intelligence. This further enables businesses or individuals to manage the purchase and selling of a certain cryptocurrency. The platform's automated systems and math code are profitable business solutions.

In Canada, bitcoin accounted for 30.4% of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2020 and is expected to grow exponentially. The Bitcoin cryptocurrency uses peer-to-peer technology to manage emissions and transactions. Key factors, including fast P2P transactions, a global payment ecosystem and low processing costs, have contributed to Bitcoin's widespread adoption. Transactions made with this cryptocurrency are secured by cryptographic signatures and PoW power. The majority of consumers and some businesses in the market are investing in bitcoin, which helps generate more revenue in the market.

In Japan, the retail end-use segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The widespread use of cryptocurrencies, favorable government structures, and trading software providers contribute to market value. Asia Pacific region accounted for more than 22% of the global cryptocurrency market in 2020 and is projected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. The high volume of cryptocurrency trading and its acceptance as a payment method is driving market demand. Additionally, the region’s advantageous digital infrastructure can help expand the market.

Recent Industry Developments:

January 2020 - Binance.com has acquired WazirX, a Bitcoin exchange based in Mumbai, India. With this acquisition, Binance.com is emphasizing its business portfolio in India. Binance.com is patented on the Fiat Gateway platform and integrates WazirX's peer-to-peer (P2P) engine to facilitate the trading of Binance.com digital currencies when buying tether or USDT.

March 2021 - Visa Inc. aims to introduce a new payment service by processing cryptocurrency payments directly on the Ethereum blockchain. With this initiative, the company aims to embrace cryptocurrency as a payment method for the financial industry.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2020) USD 800 Million Future Size of Market (2028) USD 5200 Million CAGR Growth Rate (%) 29.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Prominent Vendors Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Xilinx Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AlphaPoint Corporation, Coinbase Ltd., BitGo, BTL Group Ltd, Ripple Labs Inc., Bitfinex, Bitstamp, OKEx, Circle Internet, Financial Limited, Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, BitPayIncamong others Major Segment By Category, Elements, Methods, End-User, and Region Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The global Cryptocurrency market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Bitcoin

Ripple

Ethereum

Dashcoin

Litecoin

Others

By Elements

Software

Hardware

By Methods

Mining

Transactions

By End-User

Banking

Stock Market & Virtual Currency

Real Estate

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



