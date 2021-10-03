Cryptocurrency Update: Cryptocurrency Coins Gain up to 1674% in 24 Hours. Check List

The global crypto market cap is $2.14 trillion, a 2.15 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.33 billion, which makes a 15.37 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $15.95 billion, 16.06 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.79 billion, which is 78.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.31 per cent, a decrease of 0.69 per cent over the day, according to Coinsmarketcap.com.

In the gainers pack on Sunday, Only Up was trading at $0.000002215, with the gain of 1674.37 per cent. Mini Floki was up 381.43 per cent at $0.0000002071. Other cryptocurrency that gained substantially includes Artex which was trading at $0.0157, up 253.41 per cent. Blackcloud was another big gainer with 202.22 per cent at $0.000276. And last in the list was ForeverFOMO was trading at $0,2724, up 176.97 per cent.

On the flip side, Rainbow Token was the biggest loser with 46.54 per cent at $0.000000004584, followed by Hamster which was trading at $0.000000000889, down 41.99 per cent. Chipstar is at spot 3 in the list of top five losers, the virtual currency was down 41.68 per cent at $0.05312. World of Waves was down 39.51 per cent at $0.001401. Last in the list of losers is Xiotri which was trading at $172.32, down 33.45 per cent.

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1)Only Up-$0.000002215–1674.37 per cent change over the last 24 hours

2) Mini Floki- $0.0000002071– 381.43 per cent change over the last 24 hours

3) Artex- $0.0157– 253.41 per cent change over the last 24 hour

4) Black Cloud -$0.000276– 202.22 per cent change over the last 24 hours

5) ForeverFOMO – $0,2724– 176.97 per cent change over the last 24 hours

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Losers (According to data from CoinMarketCap)

1) Rainbow- $$0.000000004584– Traded 46.54 per cent down cent over the last 24 hours

2) Hamster – 0.000000000889- Traded 41.99 per cent over down the last 24 hours

3) Chipster-$0.05312-Traded 41.68 per cent over down the last 24 hours.

3) World of Waves -$0.001401– Traded 39.51 per cent down over the last 24 hour

4) Xiotri -$$172.32– Traded 33.45 per cent down over the last 24 hours

The Bitcoin price on Sunday was trading in red at $ 48,102.46, up 0.67 per cent, however, the currency gained 11.34 per cent in the last one week. The market cap of the Bitcoin stood at $ 899.94 billion. The cryptocurrency market across the world was jittery as China imposed a blanket ban on cryptocurrency that led to a sharp fall across the cryptocurrency market

