Crypto1Capital Launches Crypto Trading Platform Despite Bear Market

Crypto1Capital
·2 min read

LONDON, May 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An online trading platform with the facility of offering leverage has become part of the online trading system under the name Crypto1Capital. The platform focuses on online trading with the intention of serving investors and traders from all parts of the world. There is yet another valuable inclusion in the online trade industry where the traders and investors can gain access to worldwide trading markets while using the Crypto1Capital web trading system.

It has been suggested that the newly built online trading platform will have trading features which will meet the requirements of modern traders. At least the timing of launching the platform is ripe because millions of traders are joining the online trading ecosystem on daily basis.

At the official launch, the platform's CEO, Liam Rhodes, said that "We want to let know our potential clients that we are no different than them. Our objective of launching the platform was to make sure that we give you a platform which is comprehensive and cost effective. Particularly our focus was providing our valuable clients the offer of leverage so that they can enjoy the fruits of online trading more effectively."

It is expected that the new crypto trading platform will initially be covering six types of trading markets comprising of several hundreds of tradable assets. For instance, the platform can be used initially for trading in currency and crypto forex trading, stocks, futures, commodities and indices.

In online trading, leverage is considered a very crucial and game-changing feature. While utilizing this feature, a trader can simply amplify his or her profit making because leverage means contribution of funds by the broker service provider. Resultantly, the offer will enable a trader to access and invest in trades which are highly valued and have the potential of returning significant profits. The developers of Crypto1Capital have clarified that the offer of leverage will be available for each type of trading at their platform. "However, the percentages of leverage option will vary depending on the type of trading", said the officials.

At the occasion, Crypto1Capital's CEO expressed his views by stating that "Finally our years' of tireless efforts have borne fruit. Now we have in place a fully functional and most convenient online trading platform capable of multi-trading in frequently traded assets of the world. I do not wish to put words in others' mouths and would rather welcome honest and unbiased feedback with regard to our trading platform. We are open to criticism and are fully committed to use healthy criticism at our advantage for further improvement. We welcome everyone to be our partners in the common goals and objectives of successful and profitable trading by exploring our individual potentials to their fullest."

Talking about various aspects of the platform, CEO said furthermore that Crypto1Capital's platform will not require any third party applications or software downloads. As the platform is web-based therefore it can be accessed from any specific part of the world with the usage of internet facility. Similarly, there are no restrictions of platform usage depending on a particular device.

The CEO said in particular that "Our utmost priority was to develop a platform for all which would further provide uncompromised safety standards and features. When I was in the trader's shoes, I come across times where I firmly believed that the time was right for investment. However, I had to refrain myself from investing because of security concerns. I am sure that our clients would never face such an unwanted situation at our platform."

As regards the security standards and features, the CEO apprised that they have in place 256-bit encryption technology installed in their system. "The encryption is such that it can ensure prevention of unauthorized accesses as well as security breaches", claimed the CEO. Similarly, "Our customer related trading accounts have been further made secured by using 2FA authentication standards", said the CEO.

Contact Information

Brand: Crypto1Capital

CEO: Liam Rhodes

Contact: Media team

Email: info@crypto1capital.com

Website: https://crypto1capital.com/

Phone number: +442045773368

SOURCE: Crypto1Capital


