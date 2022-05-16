Crypto Streaming Platform Roketo Releases New Smart Contract With Unlimited Amount Of Streams

Roketo

Users can now seamlessly run hundreds of thousands of crypto streams with minimal gas costs and fees

London, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roketo, a real-time finance streaming solution built on the NEAR Protocol, has announced the release of the new version of its smart contract which enables users to operate an unlimited number of streams.

Following September 2021 NEAR MetaBUIDL Hackathon, Roketo quickly became a popular B2B instant payment solution with over 5,000 users and 7,000 streams in a short period of time. To serve the demand of Roketo’s current client base and expand further, the company made a major technical update to the system.

This new version of Roketo’s smart contract optimizes memory operations and enhances the platform’s stability while minimizing large gas costs while mass streaming. As a result of the new contract, clients can now seamlessly run hundreds of thousands of crypto streams with minimal gas costs and an average fee of less than 1$. Crypto streaming is an incredibly helpful tool for payments, such as payroll. Just set the amount to be transferred and the payments flow like water through a pipe. The new contract documentation can be found here.

“The release of the new smart contract is the groundwork for further product development and company scaling,” Roketo’s CTO Vasilisa Versus said. “Now we can provide our customers with a stable environment for recurrent payments and ensure regular bi-weekly updates will include new integrations and important features.”

As well as the new version of the smart contract, Roketo has also released instant in-app notifications about stream statuses. This is another big step for the platform towards becoming a new form of recurrent payment widely used for payroll.

###

About Roketo

Roketo is a real-time streaming solution built on NEAR Protocol, that creates the ability to transfer funds in very small batches every second (in reality even less), so it looks like a stream of liquid going through a pipe. It creates new opportunities in finance and provides plenty of ways to improve today’s payment systems. It has achieved more than 7,000 streams and users and has more than $1.2 M streamed value. For more information about Roketo, visit www.roke.to



Story continues

CONTACT: Roke.to Team Contact press (at) roke.to



