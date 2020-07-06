Crypto proponents Brock Pierce and Kanye West running for US presidency

Two cryptocurrency proponents ⁠— Brock Pierce, co-founder of EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital and Tether, and Kanye West, American rapper, song-producer, and entrepreneur — have declared that they are running for U.S. presidency.



Pierce announced his decision via a press release on Sunday, saying that he is running as an Independent. "I've spent my life creating great things from nothing and I can help others do the same," said Pierce. "Entrepreneurs are essential to the rebuilding of this nation that we love, and I'm running in this race because I know that together we can help build a pathway towards the rebirth of the America we love so much."



Pierce has also launched his campaign website. West, on the other hand, is yet to make any official statement. He wrote on Twitter: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States." It is unclear whether he is really running.



It is not the first time West has claimed that he is running for the U.S. presidency. In 2015, he said he had decided to run for president in 2020, and last November, he said he would run for the presidency in 2024.



Kim Kardashian West retweeted her husband's tweet about the 2020 presidential run. Elon Musk also endorsed West, by replying: "You have my full support."



With just about four months left to the presidential election, which is scheduled for November 3, it remains to be seen whether Pierce and West gain any traction against Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.





