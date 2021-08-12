Crypto Poor Boy Joins Hands With Blockchain Press Media to Empower their Platform & Community

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The Blockchain Press Media (BPM) has partnered with Crypto Poor Boy and this is a perfect match that is mutually beneficial. In this latest partnership, BPM will help Crypto Poor Boy with various workings related to the crypto network and space. This would be to expand the interaction and connection with the people and help them build a community among its users. BPM is also helping the Crypto Poor Boy in the marketing realm with services to promote and advertise. Inturn, Crypto Poor Boy with its vast and versatile experience in its industry will be acting as an advisor for BPM.

The crypto industry has changed the fortune of many people across the globe. It has made many new millionaires and billionaires, created a lot of billion-dollar companies, and also created a new way of generating, storing, and transferring wealth that was unforeseen until a few years ago. The best part is that many of these new wealthy individuals and companies are not keeping their wealth limited to themselves alone - they're sharing it with others too through giveaways and a whole lot of other ways.

One such guy is "Crypto Poor Boy ''. No, he's not poor per se, but that's his Twitter handle name. Since his arrival in the crypto game as an influencer towards the end of April, he has given away thousands of dollars in giveaways at the rate of $100 per giveaway, and in the process also made his standing much stronger in the industry as an influencer. His following has gone from 1800 to 70,000+ within the short time span of a week, and just as his fan base grows he is able to share his wealth with more and more people.

The guy has also set an ambitious goal of giving $100 to 100 people when he reaches 100,000 followers, which accounts for a total giveaway of $10,000 in one go. In a nutshell, this "Crypto Poor Boy" is giving tens of thousands of dollars away to people just for following him and keeping an eye on his tweets. Not a bad deal, isn't it?

Now, if you think that it's just giveaways that you get after following this crypto influencer, you're wrong. From time to time he also shares his own knowledge and expertise about crypto trading and news about the latest developments in crypto space. So you don't just stand a chance to get $100 in a giveaway by following this guy, but also a chance to increase your knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrencies. That knowledge can then be used to multiply your wealth many times through crypto markets.

Now it's up to you how much more time you take in following him. The more time you take, the lesser will be your chances of getting the giveaway because his fan following is growing at a rapid pace and you'll have to compete with a lot more people as you get late.

About Blockchain Press Media

Blockchain Press Media is a company that helps with marketing and related services for cryptocurrency platforms. It is an all-in-one solution for the marketing needs of a crypto coin or token. BPM has extremely knowledgeable employees who are experts in blockchain and crypto and can help deliver sophisticated writing works such as a whitepaper, PR, etc. apart from this, they also help in promoting and advertising the product.

Join CryptoPoorBoy Community here: https://t.co/HxLb11NgNl

Follow CryptoPoorBoy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptopoorboy

Website : https://cryptopoorboy.com/

URL : https://blockchainpress.media/

Contact Email : ceo@cryptopoorboy.com

City : Dubai

Country: UAE

Telegram : https://t.me/blockchainpressmedia

SOURCE: Blockchain Press Media





