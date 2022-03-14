Crypto Players Club, the Soccer Metaverse Project Launches Their Metaverse Project

Crypto Players Club
·2 min read

LONDON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Crypto Players Club has dropped their second 3D sneak peek of their metaverse project, which will combine soccer-related games and a P2E platform. Now in early 2022, an insane amount of NFT projects come to light every single day. Thousands of projects are fighting for the spotlight, but CPC is showing strong signs of a successful long-term project.

Although the never-ending abundance of new projects offers great opportunities to NFT investors, it may create a state of uncertainty in the market. This is where the founders of Crypto Players Club excel. the CPC roadmap is now available and fully transparent on discord. Community members are showing signs of relief and satisfaction, even though they expressed impatience that was followed by small discontent.

It's a marathon, not a sprint

Today they can tell that it was worth the wait. Crypto Players Club founders published their metaverse vision, which will grant NFTs holders with interesting utilities:

- A collaboration with a big gaming company for upcoming P2E games. The first one will come out within a month after the mint, which is relatively quick compared to other P2E metaverse projects.

- The CPC clothing brand. Originated the co-founder, Victor, a clothing industry mogul, owner of a French clothing corporation.

- Holders will earn from the brand's income on its clothing line by owning NFTs.

- CPC foundation, a goodwill organization that will alter the circumstances of impoverished children football players and will provide them with soccer equipment.

- Buying parcels on Decentraland to start the construction of the CPC stadium.

Nonetheless, they announced that there will be interviews with great soccer players and contests with huge prizes.

More than a mint

The co-founder, Jeremy, spoke in an AMA session earlier this week

And got the listeners very excited: "I am tired of hearing about non-fungible tokens. This project is not just an NFT project, it is a community that will soon reside in the metaverse."

Sinai, Head of content, added: "I want every crypto player to feel like he is the MVP" indicating the desired relationship between the community and the project.

And it shows, CPC is navigating its progress through the values of cooperation and transparency. Content and members' experience come first, and it is all community-centered.

CPC is always leaving a chance for newcomers to get involved with the project, one route being the whitelist. The Crypto Players Club is organizing an online FIFA tournament, winners will win crypto, UEFA Champions League VIP tickets, and WL spots. In addition, several giveaways and contests will be held on Twitter and Discord.

Follow CPC on Twitter @cryptoplayersC1

Join the CPC Discord channel to get more info:

https://discord.gg/cryptoplayersclub

Media Contact

Brand: Crypto Players Club

Contact: Jeremy Victor

E-mail: Info@crypto-players.io

Website: https://www.crypto-players.io/

SOURCE: Crypto Players Club


