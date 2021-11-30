Crypto Miner DMG Blockchain Purchases 1,800 New Generation Bitmain Miners
Canadian mining firm DMG Blockchain Solutions has purchased 1,800 Bitmain Antminer S19 XPs, the next-generation mining machine from Bitmain.
The machines, delivery of which will commence in July next year, will generate an additional 252 PH/s. DMG announced Tuesday.
The new machines will bring DMG’s total to just over 1 Eh/s, including its existing Bitmain S19 orders.
The Vancouver-based company, which trades on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSX-V), will also grant nearly 3 million stock options to its directors and employees, exercisable for a period of three years at $1.20 per share.
Read more: Bitmain Appoints New Legal Representative and General Manager