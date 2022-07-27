Crypto: What Are Meme Coins? And Should You Invest in Them?

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

In 2013, the Doge meme went viral online. Based on the internal dialogue of a Shiba Inu named Kabosu, the name of the meme came from a slang pronunciation of the word “dog.”

Discover: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
See: 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

By December of that same year, the meme had its own blockchain ledger thanks to software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who created Dogecoin as a satire to prove that cryptocurrency could literally represent anything.

It remains history’s most famous meme coin and, nearly a decade later, Dogecoin is still big enough to be in an online slap-fight with Elon Musk, who became the world’s biggest crypto influencer with a single Dogecoin tweet last year.

But is Dogecoin or any other meme coin a worthwhile investment? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for as an investor.

What is a Meme Coin?

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that are inspired by memes and other viral online trends. Sometimes, meme coins themselves go viral, forming a community of enthusiasts. If the crowd grows big enough, interest piques, demand rises and the coin can gain sufficient value to be bought, sold and traded on crypto exchanges, just like Bitcoin.

Find: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

Technically, it’s not accurate to even call them meme coins. According to Decrypt, a token is “a cryptocurrency that runs atop another blockchain’s infrastructure, rather than a coin, which exists on its own blockchain.”

Meme coins can be either. Dogecoin, for example, is a coin while Shiba Inu is a token.

Sometimes, a Joke Can Be No Joke

Meme coins like Dogecoin “exist as nothing more elaborate than a long-running joke,” according to Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe.

That’s technically true. Meme coins are inherently farcical, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken seriously. Dogecoin is currently trading as the No. 10 biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap. It’s worth more than $10 billion — more than FICO, Morningstar, News Corp, Zillow, GameStop, Whirlpool and Hyatt Hotels.

Six spots back at No. 16 is Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based meme coin launched as a satirical but very serious challenger to Dogecoin. It has a market cap of close to $6 billion.

After the Big Two, the Dropoff Is Steep

If you’re looking to diversify your meme coin portfolio beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, you should be aware that you’ll be dealing with a much more fly-by-night class of cryptocurrencies.

The No. 3 biggest meme coin is Dogelon Mars, which has a market cap of around $216 million, according to CoinMarketCap. From there, it drops all the way down to a market cap of $40 million for No. 4 Shiba Predator. By the time you get to the end of the top 10, you’re down to single-digit millions; and, by the end of the top 20, the remaining meme coins have market caps in the six figures.

As Market Cap Falls, Absurdity Rises

Dogecoin was created as a joke, but it might as well be Microsoft compared to the meme coins just a few spots back in the rankings. No. 3 Dogelon Mars combines a play on Dogecoin with Elon Musk’s bid to colonize Mars. Despite the name, the Tesla chief is probably not the one who founded it, according to Crypto Academy, although “The founders of Dogelon Mars are anonymous and it is virtually impossible to find anything related to them on the internet.”

If that gives you comfort as an investor, by all means.

Because most of them are so small, so new and so obscure, meme coins beyond Dogecoin generally have no utility whatsoever. It takes several minutes to use them to pay for anything, according to Forbes, and it costs you several dollars in fees. In some cases, they’re launched solely to popularize a particular network or blockchain.

Unlike Bitcoin, which is finite in supply, Dogecoin exists in unlimited quantities. An infinite supply and no utility means that you’re investing solely on the likelihood that Reddit buzz or a tweet from an influencer like Elon Musk will temporarily boost the price.

So, Who Is Investing Their Money In This — and Why?

In trying to summarize the mindset of the meme coin investor, Forbes came up with this: “Buying a meme coin is like asking a gambler at Foxwoods why they like playing roulette. Because they might turn $100 into $3,500 on double-zero.”

Because they’re small, young and obscure, meme coins are heavily influenced by news, public statements and speculation.

In April 2021, Elon Musk issued this now-famous tweet: “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.”

Those 12 words launched Dogecoin from trading at $0.05 to $0.75, according to Barron’s. That is exactly what draws high-risk, high-reward investors to meme coins.

That level of vulnerability to outside forces is why meme coins are so explosively volatile, even by the standards of crypto trading. But that volatility is precisely what gives meme coins the ability to turn pennies into fortunes.

If you had invested in Shiba Inu when it was trading at its low of $0.000000000056 in November 2020, according to Decrypt, and sold it when it hit its all-time high of $0.00008616 in October 2021, you would have enjoyed otherworldly gains of more than 150 million percent.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Crypto: What Are Meme Coins? And Should You Invest in Them?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca