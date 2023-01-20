Crypto Lists Now Showcases Over 200 iGaming Developers

CryptoLists.com expands its fast-growing site to include a vast array of the crypto iGaming industry's most prominent game developers and the casinos on which to enjoy their titles.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind the increasingly well-known crypto review and toplist hub Crypto Lists (www.cryptolists.com) has added a new section to their site. As of this week, readers have been able to see a list of online casino game developers, and the crypto-accepting casinos that their games feature on. Find the new section here: https://www.cryptolists.com/developers/.

A place for players

Created with the potential punter in mind, the page will help players find their favorite developers and where they can go to enjoy their games. Plus, they can learn more about the companies, as well as stay up to date on their latest releases.

Markus Jalmerot, Co-Founder of Crypto Lists, remarked, "The team at Crypto Lists is ecstatic to finally have a section with game developers that are connected to all the relevant crypto casinos available on the site."

Jalmerot, who has a long and successful history in the traditional iGaming space, continues: "This is another step on our journey to becoming the premier destination for people looking for the best places to play online with crypto."

All bases covered

The CryptoLists.com page features a vast array of game developers, covering all the different types of games that casino punters enjoy playing. These include table games such as roulette and blackjack, as well as story-based slot games that frequently draw inspiration from famous movies and television series.

Bridging crypto and iGaming

The Crypto Lists website is an all-in-one information hub where visitors can learn about the latest coins, blockchains, and Web3 developments. And, as evidenced by recent developments, they have begun to expand into the burgeoning gambling sector, featuring an array of crypto casino toplists aimed at giving players a more informed choice.

The site also covers a variety of deposit methods available when funding either crypto exchanges or casinos, with the goal to help people find solutions most convenient for them. Some of these options include eWallets, crypto payment processors, as well as other third-party intermediaries.

