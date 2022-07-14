Brussels raises inflation forecasts as Putin’s gas threat hangs over EU - live updates

Vladimir Putin EU eurozone inflation gas energy crisis Nord Stream recession - ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The EU has ramped up its inflation forecasts and slashed predictions for economic growth amid growing fears Putin will cut off energy supplies to the continent.

Draft projections by the European Commission show that inflation, which is already at four times the 2pc target, will average 7.6pc in 2022. That’s up from previous forecasts of 6.1pc.

Inflation is then expected to fall to 4pc next year – higher than the 2.7pc previously predicted.

As surging prices dampen demand and the threat of energy shortages weighs, forecasts for economic growth have also been tempered.

GDP is expected to grow 2.6pc this year and 1.4pc in 2023 – down from predictions of 2.7pc and 2.3pc, according to the drafts seen by Bloomberg.

Countries across Europe are racing to refill storage sites and find alternative suppliers amid fears of energy rationing and blackouts this winter.

The Nord Stream pipeline from Russia is shut for planned maintenance, and there’s concern that Putin may never resume full supplies once the work is complete.

Cash crunch boosts Poundland

Poundland sales cost-of-living crisis

Poundland has enjoyed a rise in sales due to surging demand for cash-strapped shoppers during the cost-of-living crisis.

Parent company Pepco said sales rose 2pc on a like-for-like basis in the three months to the end of June, with revenues up 3.8pc at €507m (£429m).

Poundland sales jumped 5.6pc compared to pre-pandemic levels three years ago.

Pepco – which has nearly 900 stores across the UK and Ireland and also owns the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe – has pledged to keep a tight lid on its own business costs to help keep prices low and maintain its discount offering despite soaring inflation.

It said:

With inflationary pressures continuing across the wider market, the group is committed to investing in its price proposition and maintaining its market-leading variety discount offering. The group's continued focus on reducing the cost of operations is enabling us to maintain our price leadership.

China mulls end to Australia coal ban amid Russia supply fears

China is said to be proposing to end a two-year ban on Australian coal amid concerns supplies will tighten once western sanctions on Russian energy kick in.

The proposal will be submitted to senior leaders, with a recommendation that Beijing resumes Australian imports due to worries about increased competition for coal from China’s main suppliers like Indonesia, Bloomberg reports.

Officials are said to be looking to boost fuel supplies to avoid a repeat of last year’s power disruptions, particularly ahead of a key party congress.

China – which used to be a major consumer of Australian coal -- implemented an unofficial ban in late 2020 as hostilities between Canberra and Beijing escalated over a decision to bar Huawei from its 5G networks, and after then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison led calls for an independent probe into the origins of Covid.

But top officials held their first talks since 2019 last week in a sign tensions are easing.

Hays posts record fees as wages rise

Recruiter Hays has posted record fees in more than a dozen countries as it cashes in on higher wages.

In the three months to the end of June, Hays made record fees in 15 of the countries, including Germany, where it makes more money than anywhere else.

Fees in Germany rose 29pc, while it also reported rises of 22pc in the UK and Ireland, 12pc in Australia and New Zealand, and 24pc in the rest of the world.

However, Hays suffered a fall in fees in China due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Chief executive Alistair Cox said:

While macroeconomic uncertainties are increasing, we have a clear strategy and our key markets continue to be characterised by skill shortages. Our fee growth is also supported by improved margins and wage inflation globally.

Uniqlo owner raises forecasts as yen flounders

Uniqlo Fast Retailing yen

The owner of Uniqlo has lifted its full-year forecasts after strong trading and a weaker yen boosted its third-quarter results.

Fast Retailing raised its full-year operating forecast to 290bn yen (£1.8bn), up from its earlier estimate of 270bn. That came after operating profit beat expectations to hit 81.8bn in the three months to the end of May.

The yen, which is trading around the weakest against the dollar since 1998, is helping the Asian retailer's bottom line.

The currency movements also prompted Fast Retailing to announce its fleece and down jackets would see their first price hike in years last month, due to the rising costs of transport and materials, exacerbated by a weaker yen that makes imported goods more expensive.

Trading in the third quarter was driven by robust performance at Uniqlo in south and southeast Asia, North America and Europe, excluding Russia.

At the same time, the greater China region reported large declines in revenue and profit due to Covid restrictions.

First cost-of-living payments start hitting bank accounts

The first £326 of the UK's cost-of-living support will start hitting bank accounts from today as the Government steps up efforts to help Britons cope with soaring bills.

More than 8m households on means-tested benefits are eligible for the payment, which was announced in response to surging energy costs.

The energy price cap is set to rise to around £3,000 in October, while inflation is expected to peak above 11pc.

The support was the centrepiece of then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak's response to the cost-of-living crisis in May.

The second £324 will be paid this autumn, bringing the total to £650. Pensioners will get an extra £300 this winter and disabled people £150.

Meanwhile, all households will also get a £400 discount applied to their energy bill.

Sunak: Inflation is priority, not tax cuts

Rishi Sunak has said his first economic priority if he becomes prime minister will be tackling inflation, not the tax cuts pledged by some of his rivals.

The former Chancellor told the BBC: "I think our number one economic priority is to tackle inflation and not make it worse.

"I will get taxes down in this parliament but I'm going to do so responsibly, because I don't cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes."

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has edged lower in early trading as investors worry about the prospect of more interest rate rises to tackle surging inflation.

The blue-chip index dipped 0.1pc a day after figures showed US inflation jumped to a hotter-than-expected 9.1pc in June.

Barratt Developments dropped as much as 3.8pc to the bottom of the index after it said build cost inflation had hit 10pc.

Shares of rival housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group were also dragged into the red.

British Gas owner Centrica bucked the trend, rising 2.5pc.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was also down 0.1pc, with Playtech slumping more than 18pc after suitor TTB Partners pulled out of a potential takeover deal.

Barratt warns on soaring building costs

Barratt Developments

Housebuilder Barratt Developments has said its build costs are surging by as much as 10pc as higher energy bills and inflation take their toll.

The FTSE 100 company said build cost inflation stood at around 6pc in the year to the end of June, but that it's now facing price rises of between 9pc and 10pc.

Despite this, Barratt said full-year underlying profits for the year to the end of June will be better than expected as house completions bounced back to levels seen before the pandemic.

It's also benefited from the house price boom as average private selling prices rose to £341,000 from £325,500 and the group said it saw annual house price inflation of around 8pc on private reservations.

The group now expects pre-tax profits of between £1.05bn and £1.06bn for the year, which is slightly ahead of forecasts, and expects to grow house sales by between 3pc and 5pc in the coming year.

Chief executive David Thomas said: "While there are clearly macroeconomic uncertainties ahead, the housing market remains robust, our forward order book is strong and we have the resilience and flexibility to react to changes in the operating environment."

FTSE 100 falters at the open

The FTSE 100 is treading water at the open as traders digest the latest signs of inflation and slowing economic growth.

The blue-chip index slipped fractionally into the red at 7,155 points.

EU raises inflation forecasts to 7.6pc

The EU has ramped up its inflation forecasts and slashed predictions for economic growth as it grapples with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Draft projections by the European Commission show that inflation, which is already at four times the 2pc target, will average 7.6pc in 2022. That's up from previous forecasts of 6.1pc.

Inflation is then expected to fall to 4pc next year – higher than the 2.7pc previously predicted.

As surging prices dampen demand and the threat of energy shortages weighs, forecasts for economic growth have also been tempered, according to the drafts seen by Bloomberg.

GDP is expected to grow 2.6pc this year and 1.4pc in 2023 – down from predictions of 2.7pc and 2.3pc.

Playtech suitor abandons takeover plans

The suitor eyeing up a potential multi-million-pound bid for gambling software firm Playtech has walked away from the deal as market turmoil continues to take its toll.

TTB Partners said it won't bid for Playtech, months after showing interest, due to "challenging unerlying market conditions".

It said: "TTB remains supportive of the board, the executive management team, their strategy for Playtech and the prospects for the business."

No figure had been put on the potential deal, but it was expected to be ahead of a failed £2.7bn approach by an Australian slot machine company earlier this year.

In response, Playtech said it had an "excellent" first half and would continue to consider options for the business.

Crypto lender Celsius goes bust

Good morning.

The crypto winter just got a little bit chillier as lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York.

The crypto lender said it took the step to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring. Last month it halted all withdrawals amid a run on deposits.

Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it has assets and liabilities anywhere between $1bn and $10bn.

It's the latest victim of a $2 trillion crypto crash that has wiped out some of the sector's biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of investors to heavy losses.

5 things to start your day

1) Billions invested in green energy technology favoured by Boris Johnson $2.8bn has been invested in nuclear fusion in the past 12 months

2) Red Wall voters £340 worse off than those in south Inflation in northern towns is up to a third quicker than price rises in London

3) Netflix strikes deal with Microsoft to introduce advertising breaks Streaming giant to launch cheaper subscription in attempt to offset loss in customers

4) Titanic shipyard awarded crucial defence contract after HMRC row This marks the shipyard’s first defence contract in its 161-year history

5) Scramble for solar panels saves households £600m on their energy bills Number of installations surges to seven-year high amid cost of living crisis

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks rose slightly this morning, with the Hang Seng Index inching up 0.1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dropped 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower following moderate losses on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dwindled 0.6pc in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.7pc.

