Crypto investment app Abra now offers interest-bearing accounts

Crypto investment app provider Abra is now offering interest-bearing accounts, letting users earn a yield on their crypto deposits.

Abra said users would receive up to 9% interest rate per annum, compounded daily. The currently supported coins for the interest offering are bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), as well as stablecoins Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos Standard (PAX) and True USD (TUSD).

It is not clear how much interest each of the coins bears. The Block has reached out to Abra and will update this story should we hear back. It is worth noting that interest rates would change “periodically,” based on the "demand [from institutional borrowers] for the asset under consideration.”

Abra has teamed up with crypto custodian Prime Trust for the initiative. It means every Abra user would have to verify their identity with Prime Trust via the Abra app before opting for interest accounts.

The news comes two weeks after Abra settled charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over off-exchange digital asset swaps and registration violations.

Founded in 2014, California-based Abra allows users to trade and hold several cryptocurrencies. The firm is backed by notable investors, including American Express Ventures and Foxconn Technology Group, and has raised over $35 million to date.





