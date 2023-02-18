The crypto housing crash costing digital landlords a fortune

Inside the world’s first virtual housing crash

Mark Twain once advised: “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”

It is hard to know what the American literary icon would have made of the metaverse, but the investing maxim surely does not apply to cyberspace, where land is infinite.

Yet companies and speculators have poured billions into parcels of internet land in a short-lived gold rush. Now, they are suffering through the market's first downturn.

Cooling interest in the metaverse and cryptocurrencies has created a housing crash that would be catastrophic in the real world and left virtual property developers sitting on large losses.

Virtual worlds such as Decentraland and The Sandbox, which are online environments accessed through a web browser or virtual reality headset, were divided into squares and sold to users to raise funds for their development. Users could socialise, shop and play games in these virtual worlds.

Interest in these so-called metaverses, the panoply of online universes that boosters such as Mark Zuckerberg insist are the future of human interaction, exploded during the pandemic and its immediate aftermath.

The value of metaverse property transactions peaked at $893m in the second quarter of 2022, according to analytics company DappRadar. Some declared that virtual land was the next frontier for property barons, with a new breed springing up to take advantage of the land grab. Republic Realm, a metaverse investor, paid $4.3m (£3.6m) for a plot of land in The Sandbox in November 2021.

Corporations also entered the fray: HSBC paid an undisclosed sum for a plot of land in the metaverse, at the same time it was closing high street branches; Adidas, Gucci and PwC all bought land. Barbados announced plans to become the first country to open an embassy in the metaverse.

One small plot of land sold for $450,000, largely because it sat next to a virtual mansion owned by Snoop Dogg, where the rapper would hold private parties.

Metaverses such as Decentraland experienced a pandemic boom that is now collapsing - Decentraland Press images

Investors imagined the rules of real estate in the physical world would apply to the virtual realm. Digital worlds were expected to become the new high streets, shopping centres and tourist attractions, making high-trafficked areas lucrative investments.

Today, these virtual worlds look more like a wasteland. User numbers have slumped and online searches for “metaverse” have dropped to less than a fifth of their peak just over a year ago. The most popular worlds have not proven to be the corporate-sponsored spaces developed by crypto bros, but video games such as Roblox and Minecraft.

Investment in metaverse property crashed to just $43m in the final three months of last year – a 95pc decline in six months.

The market slump in recent months is partly explained by a drop in the value of the cryptocurrencies used to buy and sell virtual properties – their value has roughly halved in the last year. However, the drop in virtual land values has been even more painful than the wider crypto market.

Dan Reitzik, the chief executive of TerraZero, a metaverse developer, says that the majority of purchases during the roaring months of the virtual property boom were from investors hoping that digital land would become the next Bitcoin.

“There was a lot of speculation at the beginning, but it was speculation based only on the appreciation in value, not on what you could do with the technology,” he says.

TerraZero itself spent millions, both in cash and equity, to acquire hundreds of parcels of metaverse land.

His Vancouver-based company hit headlines when it sold what became known as the world’s first “metaverse mortgage” to a client that needed financing to purchase a plot in Decentraland. After that, Reitzik says the company received thousands of requests for loans to buy virtual property.

“They weren’t wanting to build something, but wanting leverage to acquire land, believing that it would increase tremendously in value.”

As a result few property owners spent any time developing their plots, leaving the metaverses they had invested in barren and desolate. They simply assumed they would rise in value. In the physical world, housing developers have been accused of similar “land banking” tactics.

“People were buying [land], but not developing it, so there were no people that were coming to hang out in it,” says Reitzik.

Ankur Parekh, an intellectual property lawyer, got on the metaverse housing ladder in early 2021, paying $5,000 for a small plot of Decentraland. He placed a few trees, rocks and flooring in the space.

“[$5,000] seems like a lot now, but in the spring of 2021 a lot of risk assets had experienced big gains. So it didn’t feel like a whole lot at the time,” he says.

“I wanted to learn what a landowner was able to do in Decentraland [and] I needed some skin in the game.”

He was excited when Walmart created a store near his property, but has spent less time devoted to it recently.

Not all companies rushed into the metaverse. Land acquisitions required users to acquire cryptocurrencies and hold their assets using blockchain technology, a legal headache for large corporations.

Now, many who did get into metaverse property are sitting on losses. Some are turning to new ways to try and make their investments pay off, including renting.

In December, Decentraland released new tools that allowed anyone to become a virtual buy to let landlord. One property on the border of the virtual world’s central plaza and amusement park is up for sale for an ambitious $1.3m but can be rented for $209 a day.

Metaverse rentals have been criticised by Philip Rosedale, the creator of Second Life, which was an early metaverse. He has warned that it will lead to a two-tier class system of landed gentry and tenants, consolidating wealth in the hands of a few.

Among those renting is Metaverse Group, one of the largest owners of virtual land. The company is renting out a huge tract of land to host Metaverse Fashion Week, which attracted 108,000 guests last year.

Lorne Sugarman, chief executive of the Metaverse Group, blames a general economic downturn for falling metaverse property prices, pointing out that land values are falling in the real world too.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California, U.S. December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon - LAURE ANDRILLON/Reuters

“Interest rates have increased and you've seen a general contraction in high growth areas, like technology. Virtual real estate is impacted by the same type of economic factors.”

Both The Metaverse Group and TerraZero say they continue to see demand from big businesses wanting to take part in the metaverse, although many are doing so in more popular environments such as Roblox.

Ultimately, virtual worlds need real people to visit them for the land to be worth anything. The prospect of an influx of visitors currently looks remote.

Parekh, who still holds his $5,000 plot in Decentraland, says he remains hopeful he will make a profit one day. “I still view it as an investment. I ultimately think I will make a profit on it if I hold it until at least the next crypto bull cycle,” he says.

However, there are fewer believers in the metaverse nowadays. Even Mark Zuckerberg, who rebranded Facebook around the concept, has toned down his ebullient proclamations about virtual reality worlds.

For the faithful, the metaverse housing crash represents an opportunity. Sugarman says the company made a “significant capital investment” when property prices were higher. Now that they have fallen, he says his company is taking advantage of buying opportunities and sees the investment as a long term one.

“We're long term believers that this space isn't going anywhere,” Sugarman says. “It’s like the internet in the mid Nineties, there was a lot of hesitation, there was a lot of scepticism, there wasn't great content, people didn't use it. And then we saw the uses really evolve.”

Despite the doubts, Sugarman is taking Twain's advice.