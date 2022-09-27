Crypto Exchange FTX’s President Brett Harrison Stepping Down

Brett Harrison, the president of giant crypto exchange FTX, is stepping down from his role, he announced on Twitter on Monday morning eastern time.

As president of FTX, Harrison ran FTX Stocks, FTX.US and FTX US Derivatives.

“Over the next few months I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company,” Harrison wrote in a tweet thread.

Harrison had served as president of FTX.US since May 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I’m remaining in the industry with the goal of removing technological barriers to full participation in and maturation of global crypto markets, both centralized and decentralized,” Harrison added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more: Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network's CEO Alex Mashinsky Resigns