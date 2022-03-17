Crypto exchange Anchex raises over 1M for expansion into America and beyond

Anchex Limited
·3 min read

Anchex is a High Performance Crypto Exchange.

Aurora, Colorado, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchex, a cryptocurrency exchange operating in the United States, has raised $1 million in the country's largest-ever crypto investment round.

The firm is now worth $5 million, a tenfold increase in value since July 2021.

CEO Dylan Thompson, who was previously a member of Rand Merchant Bank's blockchain team, founded the startup in 2020. They quit their jobs at the bank in May 2020 to launch Anchex, which began trading a year later.

According to Dylan Thompson, the funds raised in the most recent fundraising campaign will be utilized to expand into new markets in America and India.

Since its start in 2020, Anchex has processed over $7.5 million in trade volume and today services over 250 000 individual consumers and 500 institutional clients from across the world.

Expansion

Since its start in 2020, Anchex claims to have handled over $3.5 million in trade volume and today services over 250 00 individual consumers and 30 institutional clients from across the world.

"In the immediate term, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, and, of course, India are the nations we want to focus our expansion efforts on," says Dylan Thompson.

"Since we are still in the early days of crypto, there are regulatory difficulties in every jurisdiction, and we want to be in places where we can collaborate with regulators."

According to Dylan Thompson, the fundraising campaign took three months to finish.

Anchex claims it wants to bring onboard a slew of new traditional financial institutions, including the world's top banks, insurers, and hedge funds, to help them build the infrastructure they'll need to enter the crypto asset market.


Acceptance

"All financial institutions will have exposure to crypto in the next five to ten years, and we want to work with them on that path," says Dylan Thompson.

"I believe their initial move will be to let their clients acquire cryptocurrency, but there is a slew of products that can be created around that, ranging from derivatives to lending using cryptocurrency as collateral." This is a phenomenon that will not go away, according to our message to institutions and regulators alike.

"We can provide institutions with a white-label solution that is supported by liquidity, security, sub-accounts, and ledgers – everything you'd need for a full-service crypto market entry."

"We place a high focus on security." We have a specialized cyber security staff and also employ the services of various other cyber security businesses, therefore we consider ourselves to be primarily a security firm. This is a key stumbling point for traditional financial organizations looking to enter this market, so we've put a lot of effort into it."

‘Impressed’

According to Dylan Thompson, the United States is primed for cryptocurrency adoption, both for asset diversification and payments.

"The world is on the verge of a massive financial shift," Dylan Thompson argues.

"Crypto assets will become increasingly important in all of our lives." Anchex is here to assist our clients in transitioning from the old to the new financial system. We look forward to assisting you, whether you are a person or an institution."

Find us on: https://anchex.io/

Media Details:

Name: Anchex Limited
E-Mail: support@anchex.io
City: Aurora, Colorado
Country United States

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any medical related or any other product or service in this article. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, purchase, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your objectives, circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your medical advisor, attorney, or medical professionals regarding your specific medical situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.