Crypto Donations to Ukraine Near $10M

Reuters Videos

STORY: The aftermath of a battle was clear on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.Blood stains on the snow were visible near a Russian armored personnel carrier after the body of a Russian soldier was carried away.A local resident remained defiant that Ukraine will prevail."After we've killed this one [nods to the place where a body of Russian soldier laid earlier], the others run away. They were some 12-15 people. That's it. We will win. They won't take Kharkiv. They have run back to where they came from.”Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops pushing into Kharkiv on what was the fourth day of an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, nearly 400,000 civilians have fled into neighboring countries.Thousands of cars packed with Ukrainian refugees were lined up near the Polish border.Hundreds of other people headed for the border on foot, trudging along in sub-zero temperatures with children, pets and whatever possessions they had the strength to carry.A young boy from Kyiv and his family were given a ride part of the way… he fought back tears as he discussed how his father stayed behind.“We left Dad in Kiev…. and Dad will be selling things and helping our heroes, our army, he might even fight.”Meanwhile, in Russia, police detained more than 900 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 44 Russian cities on Sunday, raising the total since the start of Russia's invasion to over 4,000, according an independent group monitoring the protests.One woman said (quote), “I don't want this war. Almost no one here wants it. We don't want it to weigh on our conscience for decades. I don't want to feel guilty for living here through my whole life."Some in Moscow were bracing nervously for the sweeping Western sanctions that are expected to cause mayhem on markets on Monday.Some ATMs were out of cash in Moscow; in St. Petersburg, people stood in long lines to withdraw money.The U.S. embassy said Americans they should consider leaving "immediately" due to the increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russian airlines.